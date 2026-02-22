Highest successful run chase by India in ICC T20 World Cup history

Ahmedabad has proven to be a fortress for India in T20 internationals when defending big totals. When setting a target of 185 or more, India has maintained an impeccable record, winning all eight matches, including one thrilling Super Over victory. However, defending smaller totals below 185 has been a challenge, with India losing all four encounters under that threshold.

Overall, Ahmedabad’s conditions favor teams defending big scores, making it a strategic venue in T20 World Cups. India’s record here emphasizes the importance of setting imposing totals to leverage home advantage and apply scoreboard pressure on visiting sides. South Africa and India both got off to tough starts in their innings tonight as both sides lost three wickets each in the powerplay with the ball not coming onto the bat as comfortably as batters like. However, India seemed to struggle a bit more with South Africa taking 4 wickets within 8 overs courtesy of their pacers Jansen, Rabada and Bosch on the night.