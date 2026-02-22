IND vs SA: Bumrah becomes highest wicket taker for India in T20 World Cups
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah has overtaken Arshdeep Singh to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cups over the years. The milestone came after his impressive three-wicket spell against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With those breakthroughs, Bumrah’s tally in the tournament climbed to 33 wickets, placing him at the top of India’s all-time list in the competition.
|Most wickets for India in T20 World Cups
|Rank
|Bowler
|Wickets
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|33
|2
|R Ashwin
|32
|3
|Arshdeep Singh
|32
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|29
Bumrah has now featured in 22 matches across multiple editions of the T20 World Cup, showcasing remarkable consistency on the global stage. He previously represented India in the 2016 and 2024 tournaments and is currently part of the 2026 campaign. Over the years, his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, particularly in the death overs, has made him one of India’s most dependable bowlers in ICC events, further cementing his legacy in T20 cricket history. (More to follow)
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 8:56 PM IST