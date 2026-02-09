ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full schedule, squad and venue details

The Netherlands will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as part of Group A alongside Pakistan, India, the United States and Namibia, aiming to make a strong impact in cricket’s premier shortest-format event.

The Dutch open their tournament in the very first match on February 7, 2026, when they face Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, setting the tone for their group stage after they almost pulled off an upset win over the men in green.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule, squad and venue details They will then take on Namibia on February 10 in Delhi, before challenging India and the USA later in the group. Led by captain Scott Edwards, the Netherlands bring a balanced squad blending seasoned campaigners with exciting young talent, eager to cause upsets against higher-ranked sides.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full schedule Date Match Fixture Venue Team 1 Score Team 2 Score Result Sat, Feb 7 2026 1st Match, Group A Netherlands vs Pakistan Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Netherlands 147 (19.5) Pakistan 148/7 (19.3) Pakistan won by 3 wkts Tue, Feb 10 2026 10th Match, Group A Netherlands vs Namibia Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi — — Yet to be played Fri, Feb 13 2026 21st Match, Group A USA vs Netherlands MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai — — Yet to be played Wed, Feb 18 2026 36th Match, Group A India vs Netherlands Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad — — Yet to be played

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full list of venues Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo

Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi

MA Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai

Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full squad Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar Netherlands head-to-head record in T20Is against other teams in Group A Opponent Matches Played Netherlands Won Lost No Result Win % Namibia 5 3 1 1 75 India 4 0 4 0 0 Pakistan 4 1 3 0 25 United States of America 6 4 2 0 66.67

Top run-scorers for Netherlands in T20Is Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s Max O'Dowd 88 85 2314 133* 1 16 Scott Edwards 83 74 1263 99 0 2 Ben Cooper 58 55 1239 91* 0 9 Stephan Myburgh 45 44 915 71* 0 5 Michael Levitt 27 26 890 135 1 6 Wesley Barresi 46 44 812 75* 0 4 Bas de Leede 46 41 753 91* 0 4 Tom Cooper 33 32 659 81* 0 3 Peter Borren 43 38 638 57 0 1 Michael Swart 26 25 621 89 0 4 Top wicket-takers for Netherlands in T20Is Player Matches Innings Wickets Best Bowling 4W 5W Paul van Meekeren 78 76 86 4/11 2 0 Roelof van der Merwe 55 53 61 4/35 1 0 Pieter Seelaar 77 64 58 4/19 1 0 Tim van der Gugten 49 48 52 3/9 0 0 Ahsan Malik 31 29 44 5/19 1 1 Mudassar Bukhari 38 35 43 4/7 3 0 Fred Klaassen 39 38 43 5/19 0 1 Bas de Leede 46 35 39 3/17 0 0 Brandon Glover 25 25 37 4/12 2 0 Logan van Beek 32 30 37 4/27 1 0

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands matches live streaming and telecaster details When do Netherlands start their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Netherlands start their campaign against Pakistan in Colombo in the opening fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7. How many matches will Netherlands play in the group stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Netherlands, after their clash with Pakistan, will play against Namibia, India and the USA in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Where to watch the live telecast of Netherlands matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?