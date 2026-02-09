ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full schedule, squad and venue details

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:18 PM IST
The Netherlands will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as part of Group A alongside Pakistan, India, the United States and Namibia, aiming to make a strong impact in cricket’s premier shortest-format event.
The Dutch open their tournament in the very first match on February 7, 2026, when they face Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, setting the tone for their group stage after they almost pulled off an upset win over the men in green.
They will then take on Namibia on February 10 in Delhi, before challenging India and the USA later in the group. Led by captain Scott Edwards, the Netherlands bring a balanced squad blending seasoned campaigners with exciting young talent, eager to cause upsets against higher-ranked sides.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full list of venues
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo
Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi
MA Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai
Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full squad
Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar
Netherlands head-to-head record in T20Is against other teams in Group A
Opponent
Matches Played
Netherlands Won
Lost
No Result
Win %
Namibia
5
3
1
1
75
India
4
0
4
0
0
Pakistan
4
1
3
0
25
United States of America
6
4
2
0
66.67
Top run-scorers for Netherlands in T20Is
Player
Matches
Innings
Runs
Highest Score
100s
50s
Max O'Dowd
88
85
2314
133*
1
16
Scott Edwards
83
74
1263
99
0
2
Ben Cooper
58
55
1239
91*
0
9
Stephan Myburgh
45
44
915
71*
0
5
Michael Levitt
27
26
890
135
1
6
Wesley Barresi
46
44
812
75*
0
4
Bas de Leede
46
41
753
91*
0
4
Tom Cooper
33
32
659
81*
0
3
Peter Borren
43
38
638
57
0
1
Michael Swart
26
25
621
89
0
4
Top wicket-takers for Netherlands in T20Is
Player
Matches
Innings
Wickets
Best Bowling
4W
5W
Paul van Meekeren
78
76
86
4/11
2
0
Roelof van der Merwe
55
53
61
4/35
1
0
Pieter Seelaar
77
64
58
4/19
1
0
Tim van der Gugten
49
48
52
3/9
0
0
Ahsan Malik
31
29
44
5/19
1
1
Mudassar Bukhari
38
35
43
4/7
3
0
Fred Klaassen
39
38
43
5/19
0
1
Bas de Leede
46
35
39
3/17
0
0
Brandon Glover
25
25
37
4/12
2
0
Logan van Beek
32
30
37
4/27
1
0
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands matches live streaming and telecaster details
When do Netherlands start their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Netherlands start their campaign against Pakistan in Colombo in the opening fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 7.
How many matches will Netherlands play in the group stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Netherlands, after their clash with Pakistan, will play against Namibia, India and the USA in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Where to watch the live telecast of Netherlands matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of Netherlands matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Netherlands matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of Netherlands matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.