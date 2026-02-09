ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule, squad and venue details
Despite limited recent competitive action before the tournament, Namibia's growing T20 experience and competitive spirit make them a team to watch in the early stages
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Namibia will be one of 20 teams competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. They have been placed in Group A alongside India, the United States, Pakistan and the Netherlands.
Namibia will begin their campaign on February 10, 2026, facing the Netherlands in Delhi. They will then play India on February 12 at the same venue and conclude their group-stage campaign with a clash against the USA on February 15 in Chennai.
Despite limited recent competitive action before the tournament, Namibia’s growing T20 experience and competitive spirit make them a team to watch in the early stages.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Fixture
|Venue
|Local Time (IST)
|Tue, Feb 10 2026
|10th Match, Group A
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|11:00 AM IST
|Thu, Feb 12 2026
|18th Match, Group A
|India vs Namibia
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|7:00 PM IST
|Sun, Feb 15 2026
|26th Match, Group A
|USA vs Namibia
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|3:00 PM IST
|Wed, Feb 18 2026
|35th Match, Group A
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
|3:00 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full list of venues
- Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi
- MA Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai
- Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full squad
Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Lourens Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk
Also Read
Namibia head-to-head record in T20Is against other teams in Group A
|Opponent
|Matches Played
|Namibia Won
|Opponent Won
|No Result
|Win %
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0.00%
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0.00%
|Netherlands
|5
|1
|3
|1
|25.00%
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|33.30%
Top run-scorers for Namibia in T20Is
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|50s
|MG Erasmus
|77
|73
|1833
|100*
|32.15
|1
|13
|JJ Smit
|67
|57
|1189
|111*
|33.97
|1
|4
|JN Frylinck
|74
|55
|1041
|134
|24.78
|1
|2
|N Davin
|37
|37
|969
|89
|29.36
|0
|6
|JP Kotze
|47
|43
|817
|101*
|21.5
|1
|2
|CG Williams
|35
|33
|805
|81
|27.75
|0
|6
|SJ Baard
|28
|28
|714
|92
|28.56
|0
|5
|JN Loftie-Eaton
|51
|38
|656
|101
|20.5
|1
|1
|ZE Green
|73
|50
|620
|52*
|17.71
|0
|1
|D Wiese
|34
|29
|532
|66*
|28
|0
|3
Top wicket-takers for Namibia in T20Is
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|BBI
|4W
|5W
|BM Scholtz
|76
|74
|79
|4/12
|2
|0
|JJ Smit
|67
|47
|66
|6/10
|2
|1
|JN Frylinck
|74
|50
|63
|6/24
|1
|1
|MG Erasmus
|77
|56
|58
|3/7
|0
|0
|R Trumpelmann
|44
|40
|49
|4/21
|3
|0
|B Shikongo
|40
|38
|37
|3/21
|0
|0
|D Wiese
|34
|34
|35
|4/17
|1
|0
|T Lungameni
|41
|40
|30
|3/13
|0
|0
|JN Loftie-Eaton
|51
|30
|23
|4/10
|1
|0
|C Viljoen
|12
|12
|20
|5/9
|1
|1
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia matches live streaming and telecaster details
When will Namibia start their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Namibia will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday, February 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
How many matches will Namibia play in the group stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Namibia will play against the Netherlands, India, Pakistan and the USA in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Where to watch the live telecast of Namibia’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of Namibia’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of Namibia’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of Namibia’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:39 PM IST