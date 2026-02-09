ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule, squad and venue details

Namibia will be one of 20 teams competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. They have been placed in Group A alongside India, the United States, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Namibia will begin their campaign on February 10, 2026, facing the Netherlands in Delhi. They will then play India on February 12 at the same venue and conclude their group-stage campaign with a clash against the USA on February 15 in Chennai.

Despite limited recent competitive action before the tournament, Namibia’s growing T20 experience and competitive spirit make them a team to watch in the early stages.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule

Date Match Fixture Venue Local Time (IST) Tue, Feb 10 2026 10th Match, Group A Netherlands vs Namibia Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 11:00 AM IST Thu, Feb 12 2026 18th Match, Group A India vs Namibia Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:00 PM IST Sun, Feb 15 2026 26th Match, Group A USA vs Namibia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3:00 PM IST Wed, Feb 18 2026 35th Match, Group A Pakistan vs Namibia Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 3:00 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full list of venues

Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi

MA Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai

Sinhalese Sports Club Ground – Colombo

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full squad

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Lourens Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo. Reserve: Alexander Volschenk

Namibia head-to-head record in T20Is against other teams in Group A

Opponent Matches Played Namibia Won Opponent Won No Result Win % India 1 0 1 0 0.00% Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0.00% Netherlands 5 1 3 1 25.00% USA 3 1 2 0 33.30%

Top run-scorers for Namibia in T20Is

Player Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s MG Erasmus 77 73 1833 100* 32.15 1 13 JJ Smit 67 57 1189 111* 33.97 1 4 JN Frylinck 74 55 1041 134 24.78 1 2 N Davin 37 37 969 89 29.36 0 6 JP Kotze 47 43 817 101* 21.5 1 2 CG Williams 35 33 805 81 27.75 0 6 SJ Baard 28 28 714 92 28.56 0 5 JN Loftie-Eaton 51 38 656 101 20.5 1 1 ZE Green 73 50 620 52* 17.71 0 1 D Wiese 34 29 532 66* 28 0 3

Top wicket-takers for Namibia in T20Is

Player Matches Innings Wickets BBI 4W 5W BM Scholtz 76 74 79 4/12 2 0 JJ Smit 67 47 66 6/10 2 1 JN Frylinck 74 50 63 6/24 1 1 MG Erasmus 77 56 58 3/7 0 0 R Trumpelmann 44 40 49 4/21 3 0 B Shikongo 40 38 37 3/21 0 0 D Wiese 34 34 35 4/17 1 0 T Lungameni 41 40 30 3/13 0 0 JN Loftie-Eaton 51 30 23 4/10 1 0 C Viljoen 12 12 20 5/9 1 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia matches live streaming and telecaster details

When will Namibia start their campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Namibia will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday, February 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

How many matches will Namibia play in the group stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Namibia will play against the Netherlands, India, Pakistan and the USA in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Where to watch the live telecast of Namibia’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of Namibia’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Namibia’s matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of Namibia’s matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.