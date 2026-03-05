Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?

The Men in Blue were unbeaten in the Super 8 group stage, registering four consecutive victories.

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:56 PM IST
India delivered a dominant batting performance to post a massive total of 254 runs against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. After being put in to bat, the Indian openers started aggressively, with Sanju Samson leading the early charge. Samson looked in superb form from the outset, finding boundaries regularly and putting the English bowlers under pressure. Despite the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, India maintained the momentum as Ishan Kishan joined Samson at the crease.
 
The duo stitched together a quick partnership that pushed India to 67/1 by the end of the powerplay. Samson continued his explosive batting and brought up a brilliant half-century in just 26 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Kishan also played a valuable cameo before falling to Adil Rashid, while Samson’s superb knock of 89 off 42 balls eventually ended when Will Jacks picked up the key wicket.
 
India’s middle order ensured the run rate never dropped. Shivam Dube played an aggressive innings, smashing multiple sixes and keeping the pressure on England. However, he was unfortunate to be run out for 43 following a mix-up with Hardik Pandya, who later survived a dropped catch in the deep. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also contributed briefly before being stumped by Jos Buttler off Rashid.
 
In the final overs, India continued to accelerate despite a late wicket when Jofra Archer bowled Tilak Varma with a sharp yorker. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue finished strongly, setting England a daunting target of 254 runs and putting themselves in a commanding position in the semi-final.
  Check IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES here 

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Brook: We're going to have a bowl. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball. They've obviously got a lot more experience on this ground than us. T20 cricket is such a fickle game, you never know what's going to happen. Hopefully we can keep them quiet (the crowd). Overton comes in for Rehan.  Surya: We were looking to bat first. Semifinal, big game, and there's wind around too. Don't think there will be much dew. Looks a good one (the pitch). The best one. Credit to all the curators and groundsmen. Same team.

 
 
India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

