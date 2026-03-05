IND vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 SF 2 match?

India delivered a dominant batting performance to post a massive total of 254 runs against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. After being put in to bat, the Indian openers started aggressively, with Sanju Samson leading the early charge. Samson looked in superb form from the outset, finding boundaries regularly and putting the English bowlers under pressure. Despite the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, India maintained the momentum as Ishan Kishan joined Samson at the crease.

The duo stitched together a quick partnership that pushed India to 67/1 by the end of the powerplay. Samson continued his explosive batting and brought up a brilliant half-century in just 26 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Kishan also played a valuable cameo before falling to Adil Rashid, while Samson’s superb knock of 89 off 42 balls eventually ended when Will Jacks picked up the key wicket.