Abhishek vs Archer, Varun vs Brook: Key battles in IND vs ENG T20 WC semis

England will need to be sharp and tactically precise if they are to topple hosts and defending champions India in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India showed notable tactical discipline in their previous outing in what was a virtual quarter-final against West Indies, using defensive fields and holding back key bowlers to manage specific threats like Shai Hope before targeting bigger hitters later. A similar chess match is expected at Wankhede. Here’s a breakdown of the key player battles that could define the contest.

Jofra Archer vs India’s Left-Handers

Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2025 25 23 3 13 1 2 108.7 8.3 Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR 2025 61 33 0 14 7 4 184.8 Total 61 33 0 14 7 4 184.8 The moment this semi-final was confirmed, memories resurfaced of Jofra Archer’s success against Sanju Samson on England’s last tour of India, 23 balls, 25 runs, three wickets. However, that narrative overlooks how severely Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma countered Archer. Abhishek smashed 61 off 33 balls and Varma 36 off 16, with neither falling to him.

Tilak Varma vs Jofra Archer in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR 2025 36 16 0 6 2 4 225 On that tour, Archer bowled 44 of his 49 deliveries to left-handers from around the wicket, not his natural angle, aiming to cramp them with a leg-side field. But Abhishek and Varma created room expertly, carving him over point and third and driving through cover.

This time, expect Archer to revert to bowling over the wicket, angling the ball away. England could even deploy protection at deep square third and deep cover-point.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: What happens if SA vs NZ semifinal match gets washed out? Samson, meanwhile, has thrived this World Cup by backing away and using pace behind square. Archer’s natural inward movement from hard lengths, though, could test that method.

ENG expected to use Will Jacks to counter Abhishek and Ishan

Ishan Kishan vs Will Jacks in T20s Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2024 6 4 0 1 1 0 150 — 2025 1 2 1 1 0 0 50 1 Recency bias may tempt England to open with Will Jacks’ offspin to counter Abhishek and No. 3 Ishan Kishan. Although Abhishek enjoys a favourable overall match-up against Jacks, at Wankhede last year for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jacks bowled four balls to the pair for just two runs and dismissed Kishan.

Ideally, India could promote Suryakumar Yadav if Jacks removes Abhishek early. However, India have shown reluctance to alter Suryakumar’s position. Instead, they have leaned on Samson’s proactive approach against offspin, something that may continue.

Adil Rashid - England's man for middle overs

Suryakumar Yadav vs Adil Rashid in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2021 37 13 1 1 3 3 284.6 37 2022 2 4 1 2 0 0 50 2 2024 12 11 0 3 1 0 109.1 — 2025 2 2 0 1 0 0 100 — Total 53 30 2 7 4 3 176.7 Legspinner Adil Rashid will be central to England’s middle-overs control. Interestingly, he has better numbers against left-handers than right-handers in this tournament. While Sri Lankan surfaces have aided him, he has conceded nine an over in India.

That said, at Wankhede he produced 4-0-16-2 against West Indies. Rashid may look to exploit India’s relatively low sweep frequency to keep scoring in check.

Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh

Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR Avg 2024 1 3 0 2 0 0 33.3 — 2025 12 13 2 10 3 0 92.3 6 Total 13 16 2 12 3 0 81.2 - With Jos Buttler struggling, England’s top-order momentum may depend heavily on Phil Salt. India hold a statistical edge here: Arshdeep Singh has bowled 44 balls to Salt, conceding 50 runs and dismissing him four times.

However, recent IPL meetings paint a different picture. Salt struck 12 off six balls from Arshdeep in the final and 13 off six in the Qualifier.

It is the short ball from Arshdeep that has troubled Salt, four dismissals in 18 deliveries. Yet, on a small ground like Wankhede, short-pitched bowling always carries risk.

Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy up against in form Harry Brook

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Harry Brook in T20Is Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s SR 2025 28 18 3 6 5 0 155.6 India are unlikely to use Varun Chakravarthy early in the powerplay; they prefer to avoid him leaking runs in his first over. England’s in-form No. 3 Harry Brook has solid numbers against both Varun and Axar Patel. Varun has dismissed him three times in 30 balls but has also conceded at nine an over.

England’s broader challenge will be forcing India to deploy their premier bowlers early, unlike West Indies, who allowed Varun and Jasprit Bumrah to bowl just one over each in the first ten.

India could use Axar defensively in overs four and six. Bumrah may be introduced early if Buttler survives, but the question remains whether India will commit an early Bumrah over to a struggling Buttler. Overall, Buttler has faced 88 balls from Bumrah, scoring 79 runs and being dismissed four times.