T20 WC: Top five Indian players under spotlight for semis clash vs England

The defending champions, India, will be looking to keep their hopes of becoming the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title alive when they take the field against England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The men in blue, despite booking their place in the final four, have been far from consistent as, in almost all their matches so far, they have found themselves in some state of bother at one point or another.

ALSO READ: How India and England have fared against each other in T20Is at Wankhede? However, in every match, someone new has stepped up to help the team win the match and keep their campaign in the tournament up and running. In this article, we will take a look at some such names for the men in blue who can play the deciding role in their much-anticipated semifinal clash against England.

Top Indian players under spotlight for England semifinal Sanju Samson One name who, despite his limited appearances in the competition, will be expected to play a key role for India in the semifinal match against England will be wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Samson, who has played just three matches in the tournament, has 143 runs to his name with an outstanding average of 71.50 and the best score of an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in the virtual quarterfinal game. Samson against West Indies helped India chase down the huge 196-run target, which helped the defending champions seal their place in the final four. One of the biggest highlights of Samson’s innings was his composure throughout the chase as he never looked like muscling the ball, yet he kept his strike rate revolving around 200.

The Indian team management will once again be expecting a similar innings from the Kerala-based batter to book their place in the final match. Varun Chakaravarthy The number one T20I bowler, Varun Chakaravarthy, despite being far from his best in the tournament, has been a key factor in India’s wins so far. He is the highest wicket-taker for the men in blue and joint third-highest overall, with 12 wickets to his name in seven matches. Last time India played at this venue in the tournament against the USA, he finished with a spell of 24 for one from his four overs, which helped his side keep the opposition under constant pressure and eventually helped them win the match.

India will need their top spinner to be at his best against England if they want to face New Zealand in the title clash on Sunday. Ishan Kishan When the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 was announced, one of the biggest surprises was the inclusion of Ishan Kishan in place of the then vice-captain of T20Is, Shubman Gill. However, the Bihar-based batter has proved why he was a good pick with his match-winning knocks against Namibia and Pakistan in the group stages. Despite some light performances in the Super Eight round, the defending champions will hope the southpaw, who has 224 runs to his name in seven matches, delivers his best performance against England.

Abhishek Sharma One name who, despite being out of form for almost the entirety of the tournament, has also been discussed before every match is young opener Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek, despite his 55-run innings against Zimbabwe in the Super Eight, has scored only 80 runs in six matches so far, including three ducks in the group stages. However, the team management knows how crucial Abhishek becomes when he gets going and they will hope for him to find his rhythm in the knockout match against England. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel, ahead of the semifinal clash, while addressing the media, said that the last time India played England at Wankhede, Abhishek scored a brilliant innings and he truly believes that if the southpaw gets two or three good shots at the start of the innings, he can be the game-changer for the men in blue.