India vs Afg: We understood conditions & planned accordingly, says Rohit

India dished out a superlative show as they posted 181 for 8 and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 134 to register a comfortable 47 run win

Indian cricket team captian Rohit Sharma (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bridgetown
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded the team for their comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan, attributing the clinical all-round display to better planning which was possible due to extensive knowledge about local conditions.

"The last two years we've played T20s here, so we understand the conditions and planned accordingly. We adapted well and got 180, which was a great effort from the batters. We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

"Everyone came in and did their job, that's critical and we dwell on it. SKY and Hardik's partnership was critical at that point, we needed someone to bat deep which they did."

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler as he returned with brilliant figures of 4-1-7-3.

"We know Bumrah's class and what he can do. Important for us to use him smartly regardless of conditions. He's willing to responsibility and he's been doing it for years," Rohit said.

India went with three spinners against Afghanistan but Rohit said they may revert back to a pace-heavy attack depending on the surface on offer and opposition they face in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.

India had employed three pacers and two spinners in the group stages but Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday was included in the playing XI in their opening super 8 match against Afghanistan, making it a three-pronged spin attack.

Asked if India will go with three-spinners combination fom here on, Rohit insisted that they want to remain flexible as far as combination is concerned.

"Have to assess conditions, opposition and based on that we're open to make changes if required. Felt three spinners were good here, if it's seamer-friendly next time, we'll go with seamers."

Losing captain Rashid Khan said his team should start successfully chasing such scores against top teams.

"That was a surface we thought we could chase 170-180. You just go there and how you play. Against bigger teams, we should be thinking we will have to chase such scores," he said.

Rashid was the best bowler for Afghanistan as he took three wickets for 26 runs and this is one of his better international performances since his comeback post surgery.

"Body is feeling well. I struggled a little in the IPL. I am hitting the areas consistently now. We have enjoyed everywhere we have played. We forget our own skills sometimes. If the conditions are there, we will look to use it," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, for his 28-ball 53, atributed his success to practice and a clarity of mind.

"I think there's a lot of hardwork, there are a lot of processes and routine involved in it. I am clear in my mind what I want to do," he said.

"I think you just need to know your game plan, and just play accordingly. I still remember when Hardik came in to the bat, I told him let's bat with the same intent. Let's keep pressing the pedal and keep pushing, in the end very happy with a score of 180.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

