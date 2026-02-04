India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match live toss time, streaming

India will face South Africa in their lone Warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, February 4. The two teams have only met once before in a T20I warm-up, during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.

As hosts and favourites, India enters the tournament with strong momentum, bolstered by their recent series win against New Zealand. Their squad appears well-balanced, with a powerful batting lineup featuring depth, firepower, and adaptability to thrive in home conditions. India’s spin attack is also tailor-made for Indian pitches.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is in fine form, having been named Player of the Series against New Zealand, scoring three fifties in five innings. Since the last T20 World Cup, India has won every bilateral series in the format and claimed the 2025 Asia Cup. As it will be a warm-up match both teams will have chance to test full strength of thier squad as full 15 members of the squad are allowed to bat and bowl. However a team will be deemed all-out if they losse all 10 wickets and no bolwers can bowl more athn 4 overs as in any T20I match. ALSO READ: Stumping to Overthrow: List of changes in cricket rules introduced by MCC South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, enters the tournament with confidence following a successful SA20 season, despite a few injury setbacks. The Proteas boast a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, with a formidable pace attack. As finalists in the previous edition, they remain a strong contender, eager to overcome past disappointments and claim their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

India playing probables India can use all thier batters and bolwers in the match so here are the list of batters and bolwers they can use. India batters for the warm-up match: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya,Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh India bowlers for the warm-up match: Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar India vs South Africa: Head-to-head in warm up games Total matches: 1 India won: 0 South Africa won: 1 No result: 0 India vs South Africa: Full WC squad

India full squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh South Africa full squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 warm up match Live streaming and telecast details When will the T20 WC Warm-up match between India and South Africa be played?

The India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match will be played on Wednesday, February 4. What is the venue for the T20 WC Warm-up match between India and South Africa? The India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match will be played at the DY Patil cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai When will the toss for the India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match take place? The toss for the T20 WC Warm-up match between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM IST. When will the first ball of the India vs South Africa T20 WC Warm-up match be bowled?