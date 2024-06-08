New York weather IND vs PAK: Rain threat looms over clash of arch-rivals

The much-anticipated clash - India vs Pakistan - of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just more than 24 hours away. But the inclement weather conditions. Rain is expected to threaten the IND vs PAK match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.
According to the most recent June 9 New York weather forecast, the rain could lash New York throughout the day.
The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (New York) i.e. 8 PM IST. And according to the weather forecast website, Accuweather, there is more than 50 per cent chance of rainfall after 11 AM local time on June 9.