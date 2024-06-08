Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / New York weather IND vs PAK: Rain threat looms over clash of arch-rivals

New York weather IND vs PAK: Rain threat looms over clash of arch-rivals

According to the most recent New York weather forecast, the rain could lash in Big Apple throughout the day on June 9. The rain will continue to play spoilsport till 4 PM New York Time

The much-anticipated clash - India vs Pakistan - of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just more than 24 hours away. But the inclement weather conditions. Rain is expected to threaten the IND vs PAK match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

According to the most recent June 9 New York weather forecast, the rain could lash New York throughout the day. 

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (New York) i.e. 8 PM IST. And according to the weather forecast website, Accuweather, there is more than 50 per cent chance of rainfall after 11 AM local time on June 9.




The rain will continue to play spoilsport till 4 PM New York Time, which is 1:30 AM IST on June 10.


 

However, the game can't be extended till then due to operational issues. 

What happens if IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match gets washed out?

A washout will give a lifeline to Pakistan, who lost their first match against the USA. Both India and Pakistan will share a point if the game gets abandoned. 

T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Group A teams rankings
 
ICC T20 World Cup GROUP A leaderboard and team rankings
Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
United States of America 2 2 0 0 4 0.746
India 1 1 0 0 2 3.065
Canada 2 1 1 0 2 -0.274
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.238
Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 -1.712


