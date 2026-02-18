Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026: SA vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley stadium stats

T20 World Cup 2026: SA vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley stadium stats

the UAE have experienced a rollercoaster tournament. After a heavy 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand, they bounced back with a five-wicket win over Canada.

South Africa vs UAE
South Africa vs UAE
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In Match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been asked to bat first by South Africa under overcast conditions at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wedesday.  Check South Africa vs UAE live score, match updates, Delhi weather news here
 
South Africa has been dominant in Group D, sitting atop the standings with three wins from three games and a strong net run rate of 1.477. The Proteas started their campaign with a commanding 57-run victory over Canada, followed by a thrilling tie against Afghanistan, which they eventually won in the second Super Over. Their most notable performance came against New Zealand, where they secured a comfortable seven-wicket win, sealing their spot in the Super Eight.
 
In contrast, the UAE have experienced a rollercoaster tournament. After a heavy 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand, they bounced back with a five-wicket win over Canada. However, a narrow loss to Afghanistan stalled their momentum. With just one win from three matches, the UAE face a daunting challenge against a confident and in-form South African side looking to maintain their winning streak. 
 
South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Eden Gardens pitch report
 
The four games held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far have been tightly contested, with batting proving difficult. Similar conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match. The pitch is expected to favor bowlers, offering plenty of chances to take wickets when batsmen are under pressure.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 SA vs UAE: Head-to-head stats at Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi
 
This will be the first time South Africa and UAE take on each other in a T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. 
 
Most recent T20I match at Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi was Match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between UAE and Afghanistan. The Afghans won the encounter by 5 wickets on the night.
 
Arun Jaitley stadium key T20I stats 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 18
Matches won batting first 6
Matches won bowling first 12
Average 1st innings Score 149
Average 2nd innings Score 134
Highest total recorded 221/9 (20 Ovs) – IND vs BAN
Lowest total recorded 116/10 (18.2 Ovs) – NAM vs IND
Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ovs) – RSA vs IND
Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ovs) – INDW vs PAKW
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zimbabwe's surge good for cricket, says UAE coach Lalchand Rajput

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Top 10 batters and bowlers so far

T20 World Cup 2026: SCO vs NEP pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

T20 WC 2026: Scotland vs Nepal preview, toss time, live streaming

T20 WC Super 8 qualification scenario of Australia, Pakistan, Zimbabwe

Topics :Cricket NewsICC T20 World CupSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story