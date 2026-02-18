T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

Check South Africa vs UAE live score, match updates, Delhi weather news here In Match 34 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa captain Aiden Markram asked United Arab Emirates to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, February 18.

The Proteas have been dominant in Group D, remaining unbeaten with three wins from three outings. They started their campaign with a commanding 57-run victory over Canada, followed by a nail-biting tie against Afghanistan that they eventually won in the second Super Over. Their most notable performance came against New Zealand, where they comfortably chased down the target to secure a seven-wicket win, cementing their place in the Super Eight stage. South Africa’s strong net run rate of +1.477 reflects their consistent dominance with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ: Ireland vs Zimbabwe: Rain washes away Australia's Super 8 hopes; ZIM and SL qualify In contrast, the UAE have experienced a mixed tournament so far. After a heavy 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand, they bounced back impressively with a five-wicket victory over Canada. However, a narrow loss to Afghanistan disrupted their momentum, leaving them with just one win in three matches. Facing a high-performing South African side, the UAE will need their best effort to stay competitive in this encounter. This game promises to test UAE’s resilience while giving South Africa a chance to continue their winning run.

South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi UAE playing 11 (probable): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is This will be the inaugural T20 International clash between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka UAE squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Farooq, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Mayank Kumar South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18. What will be the venue for the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What time will the toss for the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 AM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?