Rashid Khan hails Trott's role as AFG coach signs off after T20 World Cup

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan paid a rich tribute to outgoing head coach Jonathan Trott, saying the former England batter has played a major role in putting the side on the right path and elevating the standards of Afghan cricket.

Afghanistan will face Canada in their last match of the campaign, which will also bring the curtain down on Trott's stint.

"We have a series against Sri Lanka straight after the World Cup and then the IPL. Tomorrow is Jonathan Trott's last game with us. We've had some unbelievable games and tours with him. He has been someone who has taken Afghanistan cricket to where it is now," Rashid said on the eve of their match against Canada.

"I think he has worked so hard with every single one. Definitely everyone around will miss him so much. He played a main role in taking this team on the right way, right path." Looking ahead, Rashid stressed the need for constant improvement as teams begin to devise fresh plans against Afghanistan. "Now nothing is easy for us. Teams will come against us with different plans. It's about how we manage ourselves, upgrade our skills and stay one step ahead of the opposition. That depends on individuals and how we prepare ourselves," he said. "We have gone through tough and pressure situations, but individually you have to think about how you're going to respond and perform for the team."

Rashid also turned his attention to the upcoming 50-over World Cup in South Africa, saying Afghanistan would aim to build on their strong showing in the 2023 edition. "We had a great 2023 World Cup, but we look forward to improving the things we didn't do well and keep improving each and every day," he added. Asked if experienced all-rounder Mohammed Nabi would also take a call on his international career, Rashid said: "I think I need to ask him. Well, individually, everybody knows himself very well, than anybody else to say, it's time for you to go. I think he is still fit. He is still doing well for the team.

"He is still fielding on the boundary and running better than any other youngster in the team, and I feel like you still have some cricket left, but it's all about individual decision. It's all about till what time you enjoy your cricket. For me personally, till I enjoy, I will play. Once that stops, I don't see myself playing anymore." Rashid said it was tough to face two big teams within four days. "I feel this time it was a little bit different campaign for us. Starting, you have to play two best sides. New Zealand and South Africa, in four days, you have to be like, you don't have any mistake to make, and any mistake which takes you out of the competition and I feel like that's what happened to us.