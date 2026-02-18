3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad
Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.
|Most ducks by an opener in a T20I calendar year
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Ducks (T20Is)
|1
|Saim Ayub
|Pakistan
|2025
|6
|2
|Chaloemwong Chatphaisan
|Thailand
|2024
|5
|2
|Kushal Bhurtel
|Nepal
|2024
|5
|2
|Dharma Kesuma
|Indonesia
|2025
|5
|2
|Parvez Hossain Emon
|Bangladesh
|2025
|5
|2
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|2026
|5
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:29 PM IST