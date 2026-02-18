Associate Sponsors

3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad

3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad

Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue.

Abhishek Sharma scored three ducks in 3 T20 WC innings so far for India
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:37 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed for a duck yet again during India's T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match against Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Third consecutive duck for the opener in his debut T20 World Cup campaign.  Dutch spinner Ayan Dutt cleaned up his off stump on the night in the first over itself that saw him continue his poor run of form for the Men in Blue. 
ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs NED pitch report and Ahmedabad stadium stats
 
Most ducks by an opener in a T20I calendar year
Rank Player Team Year Ducks (T20Is)
1 Saim Ayub Pakistan 2025 6
2 Chaloemwong Chatphaisan Thailand 2024 5
2 Kushal Bhurtel Nepal 2024 5
2 Dharma Kesuma Indonesia 2025 5
2 Parvez Hossain Emon Bangladesh 2025 5
2 Abhishek Sharma India 2026 5
    With this dismissal, he is now become the 2nd Indian batter to register 3 ducks in 2 innings in a T20 World Cup campaign alongside Ashish Nehra. Before Abhishek there was only one player, Uganda's Roger Mukasa who had three ducks in his first three T20 World Cup batting opportunities.   Abhishek now has the joint-most ducks, a record he wouldn't want his T20I career to be remembered for sure.  (More to follow)
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

