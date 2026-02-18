T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Netherlands preview, toss time, live streaming

A dominant India national cricket team will look to fine-tune their game when they meet the Netherlands national cricket team in their final league fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Abhishek’s Form Under Scrutiny

ALSO READ: Pakistan regroup for must-win clash; washout may also aid Super 8 hopes All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma, who has built a reputation as one of the most explosive batters in recent times but has yet to make a major impact in this tournament. A duck in the opener, illness against Namibia, and another dismissal for zero versus Pakistan have stalled his momentum. Despite this, India have not suffered, thanks largely to Ishan Kishan’s commanding performances at the top.

Abhishek’s aggressive approach has often delivered match-winning starts, though four ducks in his last six innings suggest a need for tactical recalibration. Opponents have clearly planned for him, placing boundary riders in his preferred hitting zones and limiting his scoring options in the Powerplay. Batting Concerns Against Spin India’s batters have also looked vulnerable against unconventional spin. Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus and Pakistan’s Usman Tariq managed to restrict scoring, exposing areas that need tightening before tougher tests ahead. Bowling Combinations in Focus With qualification secured, India may rotate their bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah could be rested, paving the way for Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel are likely spin options.

Netherlands Facing Uphill Task The Netherlands must significantly raise their standards after a heavy defeat to USA. Although Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe bring experience, matching India’s depth will be a formidable challenge in Ahmedabad. India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11 India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohd Siraj Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Matches: 1 IND won: 1 NED won: 0 India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad India squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar Netherlands squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 18. What will be the venue for the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What time will the toss for the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.