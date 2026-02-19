T20 WC 2026: West Indies vs Italy pitch report and Eden Gardens stats

West Indies will aim to wrap up the group stage with an unblemished record when they take on debutants Italy on Thursday (February 19) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. While the result will not alter the standings, both teams have different motivations heading into the contest. The Caribbean side have already secured top spot in Group C and will travel to Mumbai for the Super 8 phase, whereas Italy’s campaign will conclude after this fixture.

Italy have had a mixed maiden World Cup outing. A commanding 10-wicket win over Nepal showcased their potential, proving they can compete at this level. However, heavy defeats in their other matches ensured they would not progress beyond the first round. Even so, they will be eager to finish on a positive note.

West Indies, meanwhile, have been dominant throughout. Victories over Scotland, England, and Nepal highlighted their depth and balance, with both batters and bowlers contributing consistently. Three different Player of the Match winners underline their collective strength. Given their explosive batting firepower and well-rounded attack, the two-time champions will start overwhelming favourites on what is expected to be a high-scoring Kolkata surface. West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Eden Gardens stadium pitch report Eden Gardens in Kolkata has already staged four matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup, producing high-scoring contests. The mean first-innings total at the venue stands at approximately 181, indicating a batting-friendly surface. Teams setting a target have won two of those encounters, suggesting that posting a strong total can create scoreboard pressure. The ground dimensions are relatively compact, and the quick outfield further aids stroke-makers. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, batters are likely to make the most of the conditions and capitalize on any loose deliveries.