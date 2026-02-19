Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / West Indies vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

West Indies vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Having already secured a qualification, the Caribbean side may view this clash as an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations while maintaining their unbeaten run

West Indies vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
West Indies vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
West Indies will look to carry their strong rhythm into the Super 8 stage when they meet Italy in their final Group C fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
 
Having already secured qualification, the Caribbean side may view this clash as an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations while maintaining their unbeaten run. Skipper Shai Hope’s return to form has strengthened the top order, while the power-hitting presence of Sherfane Rutherford and the reliability of Shimron Hetmyer have added depth to the batting unit. With the ball, the spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein, supported by Matthew Forde’s disciplined spells, has provided balance.
 
Italy, meanwhile, will aim to end their maiden campaign on a positive note despite being out of contention. Stand-in captain Harry Manenti has led a spirited group, with Anthony and Justin Mosca offering solidity at the top and Ben Manenti’s aggressive approach giving the side late-innings momentum. 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

West Indies vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

West Indies vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19.
 
What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Netherlands HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC: IND beat NED by 17 runs; Get 12th consecutive T20 WC win

Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup for SL; Madushanka named replacement

India vs Netherlands live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs NED pitch report and Ahmedabad stadium stats

Topics :ICC T20 World CupT20 cricketCricket NewsWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story