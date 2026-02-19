T20 WC 2026: West Indies vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

West Indies and Italy will aim to finish their group stage on a high when they face each other in match 37 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. West Indies, who have already booked their place in the Super 8s, will aim to walk into the next stage unbeaten.

West Indies team news

West Indies head into their final Group C clash with momentum on their side as skipper Shai Hope has rediscovered form with a fluent unbeaten 61 in the last game. The batting unit looks settled, with Shimron Hetmyer providing middle-order stability and Sherfane Rutherford thriving as a finisher after his explosive performances. Johnson Charles and Brandon King remain key at the top, while the all-round depth of Jason Holder and Roston Chase adds balance.

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan hails Trott's role as AFG coach signs off after T20 World Cup Among the bowlers, Matthew Forde has impressed with control in the middle overs alongside Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein, giving the Darren Sammy-coached side a well-rounded combination. Italy team news Already eliminated, Italy will look to finish their debut campaign on a high despite injury concerns. Regular captain Wayne Madsen is recovering from a dislocated shoulder, with Harry Manenti continuing to lead the side in his absence. The Mosca brothers — Anthony and Justin — have been standout performers at the top, forming a record-breaking partnership earlier in the tournament. Ben Manenti’s aggressive batting, including a quickfire fifty against England, remains a major positive, while players like JJ Smuts and Grant Stewart provide experience. Italy are expected to stick with a similar line-up as they chase a morale-boosting result.

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph Italy playing 11 (probable): Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is West Indies and Italy will face each other for the first time in match 37 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad West Indies squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson Italy squad: Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 19. What will be the venue for the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. What time will the toss for the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.

What time will the first ball of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?