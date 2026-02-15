Associate Sponsors

USA vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The US and Namibia will both look to avoid early elimination by securing a win in Chennai today

USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 2:43 PM IST
USA are taking on Namibia in Match 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, today. Whoever loses this contest will be eliminated from the Super 8 race, raising the stakes for both sides in this crucial group clash.
The coin flip for the match went in USA's way who opted to bat first. 

 USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

 

 USA playing 11: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

 

Namibia playing 11: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo 

 
 
 
So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.

USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube 

USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?

The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15.
 
What will be the venue for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

