USA vs Namibia live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

USA are taking on Namibia in Match 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, today. Whoever loses this contest will be eliminated from the Super 8 race, raising the stakes for both sides in this crucial group clash.

The coin flip for the match went in USA's way who opted to bat first. USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11 USA playing 11: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar Namibia playing 11: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know. USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

USA vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played? The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15. What will be the venue for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. What time will the toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.