T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

Following a dominant victory over the Netherlands, Team USA will take on Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on February 15.

The USA have had a fairly positive campaign despite earlier setbacks against Pakistan and India. They pushed India hard at the Wankhede Stadium, with Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliance preventing a stunning upset. Against Pakistan, they put up a competitive fight but fell short by 32 runs. However, in their latest match versus the Netherlands, the Americans showcased their full potential, cruising to a commanding 93-run win.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma to play against Pakistan, says Surya Namibia, in contrast, are struggling to stay in the tournament, having lost both of their opening games. They were beaten by seven wickets by the Netherlands and then handed a heavy 93-run defeat by India. This clash against the USA is crucial for The Eagles, making it a must-win encounter to keep their campaign alive.

USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11 USA playing 11 (probable): Monank Patel (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan Namibia playing 11 (probable): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 5 USA won: 2 Namibia won: 3 No result: 0 USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

USA squad: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Andries Gous Namibia squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 15.

What will be the venue for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. What time will the toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the USA vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?