T20 WC 2026: Afghanistan vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan will take on UAE at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This will be a crucial game for both teams, and whoever loses the match will be knocked out of the Super 8 qualification race.

Afghanistan team news

Afghanistan head into the clash with two close losses against New Zealand and South Africa. Despite their best efforts, the 2024 edition semi-finalists have been unable to secure any points so far this season. Their batting has delivered, scoring 180-plus runs in both games. However, the issue is with their bowling, which has failed to get wickets at regular intervals despite bowler-friendly wickets.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers Spinners Rashid, Mujeeb and Noor have been leaking runs, and the pacers have been unable to keep pressure on the opposition. The Rashid Khan-led side will need their bowlers to step up on Monday if they wish to keep their Super 8 hopes alive. UAE team news UAE head into their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Afghanistan on Monday looking to build momentum after a confidence-boosting win over Canada. The batting unit has shown encouraging signs, with aggressive intent at the top, while the bowling attack will rely on experienced options like Junaid Siddique to deliver breakthroughs at key moments.

However, consistency remains a concern after a heavy defeat earlier in the tournament, and the side will need a stronger all-round display against a more experienced Afghanistan line-up. UAE’s approach is likely to revolve around early wickets and disciplined middle-overs bowling as they attempt to counter Afghanistan’s powerful spin-heavy attack and stay competitive in the group. Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi UAE playing 11 (probable): Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan/Muhammad Farooq/Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Total matches: 15

Afghanistan won: 12

UAE won: 3

No result: 0 Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Haider Shah, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh

Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16. What will be the venue for the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. What time will the toss for the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10:30 am IST. What time will the first ball of the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs UAE match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.