Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026: We were solid in all three departments, says Markram

T20 World Cup 2026: We were solid in all three departments, says Markram

South Africa captain Aiden Markram He credited veteran David Miller and Tristan Stubbs for producing the finishing stuff.

Aiden Markram

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram. (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said his side clicked in all three departments of the game in their comfortable 57-run win over Canada in their opening Group D match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Markram led from the front with a flamboyant half-century as South Africa registered a comprehensive win over Canada.

Sent in to bat, Markram blasted 10 fours and a six on way to a 59 off 32 balls. Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also made useful contributions as South Africa posted 213 for 4 after being asked to take first strike.

 

In reply, Canada could manage just 156 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Navneet Dhaliwal (64) emerging as their top scorer.

"Important (to win), we've seen at the start, anyone can beat anyone. You don't take anyone lightly. All three areas we were solid tonight. (Selection) Always conditions based, but doesn't make it easier. Guys are pushing to be part of the XI, going to be a squad effort throughout this World Cup," Markram said. 

Also Read

South Africa cricket team

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Clinical South Africa thrash Canada by 57 runs

T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches

T20 World Cup 2026 today's matches: PAK vs USA, NED vs NAM, NZ vs UAE

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif

Sri Lanka President thanks Pakistan PM for India match boycott withdrawal

India vs Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi

IND vs PAK: Pakistan ends boycott threat, India match on Feb 15 to go ahead

India vs Pakistan

T20 WC: Bangladesh asks Pakistan to end boycott, play India on February 15

He credited veteran David Miller and Tristan Stubbs for producing the finishing stuff.

"Big time, really important phase of the game. They had to do a bit of rebuilding before teeing off and they did that well.

"(Pace bowling) They bowled really well, there was a bit on offer and then the dew came in. Asked questions, tried to take wickets and got it right more often than not."  South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was named Player of the Match for his 4 for 31, said he had to find a way and take risks to take wickets.

"Sometimes you go for boundaries but bowling risky balls sometimes end up in the wickets column," he said.

On playing unknown opponents, he said, "That's one of the things we struggled with, gameplans for guys you haven't seen much off.

"It was trial and error, we tried something and had a chat. Worked it out as we go. But pretty straightforward with the new ball.

With dew, he said the ball would slide on if bowled fuller.

"We knew our attack brings pace but for me variations catch people out. Try to do what I do best, change it up and keep guys guessing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs Canada preview, toss time, live streaming

South Africa vs Canada broadcasting details

South Africa vs Canada live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Netherlands full schedule ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands full schedule, squad and venue details

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full scorecard

Zimbabwe vs Oman HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: All-round Zimbabwe thrash Oman in Colombo

Namibia full schedule ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia full schedule, squad and venue details

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Aiden Markram South Africa cricket team Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance