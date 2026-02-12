T20 WC 2026: Five reasons why Pakistan could stun India in Colombo

After much deliberation and delay, the most anticipated clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan is all set to get underway on Sunday, February 15, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With all the drama surrounding the build-up to the match, it has become a must-win game for the sides.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming Given the recent head-to-head history of the two teams, India will be the favourites to walk away with the win. However, the nature of T20 games is such that it can go either way on any given day, and Pakistan, in the last couple of months, have proved that they are ready for any challenge put in front of them.

But what are the reasons why many cricket fans and experts believe that Pakistan could stun India in their upcoming fixture? Take a look. Familiarity with conditions The biggest advantage Pakistan will have against India in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixture in Colombo will be their familiarity with the conditions. India, for the last four to five months, have been playing at home where wickets usually favour the batters. However, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, it has been observed that wickets in Sri Lanka are tougher and hitting from the get-go isn't easy, with many matches turning into low-scoring thrillers.

Pakistan have played two games in Sri Lanka, giving them better knowledge of how to approach the match based on the situation, putting India in a slight pickle. Massive momentum Another big advantage that Pakistan will have against India will be their recent form. Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan beat Australia 3-0 at home and have now won both their games in the T20 World Cup 2026, making them unbeaten in their last five T20I games. While India have also won four of their last five T20Is, Pakistan’s momentum will be a tough challenge for India.

Long line of spinners Sri Lankan pitches have been kinder to spinners than pacers. While India will have the services of match-winning spinners like Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, Pakistan hold more options in the department. Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, and Usman Tariq are all in great form and are taking wickets at will. While this does not guarantee a win for Pakistan, if the wickets start turning, they are likely to make life hard for India even if they fail to scrape up the win. Batter’s form One thing that has haunted Pakistan in T20Is for the last two to three years is their lack of hard-hitting batters in the line-up. However, this has not been the case for the men in green in recent times. Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf have all been in good touch with the bat, scoring runs at a brisk pace.