T20 WC 2026: Nepal vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

In match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Nepal will take on Italy at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Nepal, after their close loss against England, will look to secure their first win of the edition against Italy.

Nepal team news

Nepal impressed everyone in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match despite losing to England by four runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 185, they finished on 180/6 with strong contributions from Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam, pushing a full-member side to the final over.

The narrow defeat boosted morale within the squad, especially their fearless middle-order approach. However, the bowling unit will look for better control after conceding 184 in the first innings. Captain Rohit Paudel is likely to stick with the same core combination, relying on aggressive batting and disciplined spin options to challenge Italy in their second group fixture.

Italy team news Italy began their historic T20 World Cup campaign with a difficult outing against Scotland, losing by 73 runs after conceding 207/4 and being bowled out for 134 at Eden Gardens. The defeat was made worse when captain Wayne Madsen suffered a shoulder injury early in the match, leaving the team to reshuffle leadership and balance. ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming Despite the heavy loss, Italy showed glimpses of attacking intent with the bat and will aim for more stability against Nepal. Their focus will be on tightening the bowling in the powerplay and building longer partnerships, as the newcomers seek their first win of the tournament.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Nepal playing 11 (probable): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane Italy playing 11 (probable): Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is Nepal and Italy will face each other for the first time in T20Is in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on Thursday.

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12. What will be the venue for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. What time will the toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?