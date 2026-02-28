Three wins in Sri Lanka, winless in India: Why Zimbabwe stumbled in Super 8

Zimbabwe’s spirited T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has lost momentum in India after a flawless run in Sri Lanka propelled them into the Super 8. Having entered the second stage unbeaten, the African side are now winless in the Super 8 and will conclude their campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

While the Proteas have already secured a semi-final berth, Zimbabwe are out of contention. Yet, for Sikander Raza's side, the fixture offers a final chance to restore pride after two chastening defeats in Indian conditions.

From unbeaten run to harsh reality

ALSO READ: ICC deploys contingency plans amid Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia Zimbabwe arrived in the Super 8 brimming with confidence. They won three of their four group-stage matches in Sri Lanka, including a notable victory over Sri Lanka and a result that ended Australia’s campaign. Zimbabwe's match against Ireland was washed out without a ball being bowled. Their disciplined bowling and sharp execution had marked them out as one of the surprise packages of the tournament. However, the shift to India proved challenging. In their first two Super 8 matches, Zimbabwe conceded more than 250 runs on both occasions. West Indies posted 254/6, followed by India’s 256, exposing gaps in execution and adaptation.

Zimbabwe bowling consultant Courtney Walsh attributed the downturn largely to unfamiliar conditions. “I think obviously the conditions over here in India are different from what we had in Sri Lanka, different pitches and all that. So it took a while for us to adapt. We didn’t adapt as quickly as we wanted to,” Walsh said on the eve of the South Africa clash. “It’s a different surface. So obviously, it didn’t go to plan in terms of our execution. But I still think the guys put their hands up. They did the best they could.” The challenge of adapting quickly

Walsh stressed that the biggest lesson from the Super 8 has been the need for swift adaptation in global tournaments where venues and surfaces change rapidly. “One of the biggest takeaways is how quickly you have to adapt in different conditions. That’s something we will take away from this group,” he said, adding that the exposure would benefit the team in future campaigns. Against West Indies, Zimbabwe were up against a side far more familiar with the conditions. Walsh pointed out that the Caribbean team had an impeccable record at the venue (Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium). “When you look back at their record, they played five games here and won all five. So they knew the conditions better than us,” he said. “It was probably about three players in our team who had played in India before. All that experience was in favour of West Indies.”

Walsh rejected any suggestion that Zimbabwe were satisfied merely by reaching the Super 8. “Just being inside the dressing room, I know that wasn’t the case. We wanted to go further,” he said. “It wasn’t a case that we figured, okay, we have done enough. We still wanted to get some more done. Unfortunately, that has not happened yet.” He added that small margins and moments of luck also shaped the outcomes, but acknowledged that both West Indies and India capitalised on their familiarity with local conditions. “India knew their conditions a little bit better than we did. The guys are still learning, so to speak. But it’s all quick. We have to make that adjustment and adapt to the conditions. That’s what we really have to nail down,” Walsh said.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe to determine Super 8 Group 1 table toppers South Africa, unbeaten in the tournament so far, will aim to enter the semi-finals with a perfect record. A victory in Delhi will ensure they finish at the top of Group 1. The final standings, however, will be confirmed only after the India vs West Indies match, scheduled to be played later the same day. If South Africa falter on Sunday, they will end the Super 8 stage with four points. A heavy defeat could also dent their superior net run rate of 2.890. Meanwhile, the final Super 8 fixture between India and West Indies has effectively turned into a virtual quarter-final, with the winner sealing the fourth and final semi-final spot.