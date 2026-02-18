Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup for SL; Madushanka named replacement

Sri Lanka have suffered a significant setback ahead of the Super 8 stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the tournament due to a calf strain. The announcement comes just before Sri Lanka’s final group-stage clash against Zimbabwe on February 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

ALSO READ: 3 ducks in 3 games: Abhishek Sharma's T20 WC woes continue in Ahmedabad Batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed the development in the pre-match press conference, saying, “I believe he has been declared unfit for the remainder of the tournament. If it hasn’t been officially announced yet, I expect that update to be released soon.”

Dilshan Madushanka Called Up To fill the gap left by Pathirana, the ICC has approved left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement. “The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad,” the ICC said in an official release. Madhushanka brings experience and proven skill to the squad, having claimed 15 wickets in 15 T20Is at a bowling average of 31.86 and a strike rate of 19.6. Sri Lanka will hope that his pace and variations can provide the necessary boost to their fast-bowling department as they head into the Super 8s. With Pathirana ruled out, the spotlight will now be on Madhushanka to step up and fill the void left by one of Sri Lanka’s most formidable pacers.