T20 WC: Are India prepared for Usman's challenge? Here's what Ishan said

Defending champions India will face Pakistan in a blockbuster ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo on Sunday, with the conversation centred on how the Men in Blue will tackle rival spinner Usman Tariq’s unusual bowling action.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Abhishek good enough to play IND vs PAK clash, says Varun Opener Ishan Kishan, fresh from a match-winning half-century against Namibia on Thursday, told reporters that India will stick to their natural style rather than overthink individual match-ups.

Ishan Kishan on Usman’s challenge

Kishan said that facing Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, whose action is similar to Tariq’s, was a learning experience for Indian batters. However, he stressed that the team is not treating it as specific preparation for the Pakistan spinner.

India will react to the ball and trust their instincts, said the left-hander. Most of the preparation has already been completed through analysis and video sessions, giving the players a fair idea of what to expect from opposition bowlers. While he admitted Erasmus bowled impressively, Kishan maintained that India’s approach is straightforward — assess conditions, back their strengths and play positively. Erasmus provides reality check Despite India’s confidence, the Namibia captain reminded his rivals of the challenges posed by unconventional actions. Erasmus returned figures of four for 20 against India, dismissing key players including Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Axar Patel.

Why Usman Tariq is the talk of the tournament The 28-year-old Pakistan spinner has been one of the most discussed players since making his international debut last November. Tariq’s slingy, side-arm action — with a brief pause before release — has made it difficult for batters to pick the ball early. During the recent Pakistan vs Australia T20I series, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green appeared frustrated against Tariq, adding further intrigue to the debate. While Tariq’s action has not been deemed illegal, several former players and experts have raised questions. Usman Tariq bowling action explained Amid the growing discussion around Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s unconventional bowling action, former international umpire Anil Chaudhary clarified that the bowler is not doing anything outside ICC regulations.

Chaudhary said: “I have received a video regarding Usman Tariq’s bowling action. If you look at his action, it is slightly side-on and a bit different, and he bowls with a slight pause. However, since he delivers all his balls in the same manner, and in his arm there is no bending and straightening as per the guidelines, the action is absolutely fine. It is different and he bowls with a pause, but he delivers all balls in the same way. In my opinion, his action is fair and this is a fair delivery.” Usman’s career in numbers Usman Tariq, who made his debut last year, has played four T20Is so far and taken 11 wickets, with best figures of 4/18 against Zimbabwe. Across franchise and domestic T20 cricket, he has featured in 42 matches, claiming 70 wickets at an average of 15.94, with best figures of 4/17.

Long list of Pakistan’s issues with bowling action The debate around Usman Tariq’s bowling action is not the first time Pakistani bowlers have found themselves under scrutiny. Over the years, several players from the country have been reported, investigated or even suspended due to suspect actions. Off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is one of the most prominent examples, having been banned in 2014 before returning with a remodelled action. Mohammad Hafeez also faced multiple reviews and a temporary suspension during the ICC’s crackdown on illegal bowling actions. Earlier, fast bowler Shabbir Ahmed served a 12-month ban in 2005 after being reported for excessive elbow extension, while young pacer Mohammad Hasnain was suspended in 2022 following biomechanical testing.

Even high-profile names such as Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi were reported at different stages of their careers, highlighting how unconventional actions from Pakistani bowlers have often drawn attention. One of the biggest cases of an unusual bowling action The career of Muttiah Muralitharan remains one of cricket’s most debated stories when it comes to suspect bowling actions. The Sri Lankan off-spinner’s unique wrist position and bent arm drew attention early in his career, leading to multiple on-field calls and widespread debate within the cricketing world. In 1995, he was famously called for throwing during a Test in Australia, sparking a controversy that went far beyond one series and raised questions about how bowling actions should be judged.