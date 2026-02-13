T20 WC 2026: Abhishek good enough to play IND vs PAK clash, says Varun

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has offered a positive update on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, revealing that the opener looks “good” and has already resumed practice.

Abhishek, who missed India’s Thursday match against Namibia due to a stomach infection, was discharged from hospital earlier this week and is gradually regaining match fitness.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Ishan Kishan hits 20-ball fifty, scores 28 runs in a single over While the team management had earlier hinted that he could miss more games, Chakravarthy’s remarks have raised hopes of his return for Sunday’s marquee encounter in Colombo.

Varun provides encouraging update

Speaking after India’s dominant victory over Namibia, Chakravarthy said Abhishek appeared to be on the road to recovery and had even trained with the squad. The spinner added that his teammate looked comfortable during practice, suggesting that the opener could be in contention for selection against Pakistan if he clears the final fitness checks.

Abhishek’s absence had forced India to reshuffle their top order, with Sanju Samson opening alongside Ishan Kishan in the previous match. The team will now be monitoring his recovery closely as they prepare for one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament.

Skipper Surya cautious about comeback

Despite the optimistic update, captain Suryakumar Yadav had earlier indicated that Abhishek might need more time to regain full fitness. At the toss against Namibia, Surya confirmed that the youngster was still recovering and that Samson had been brought in as a like-for-like replacement to maintain the aggressive approach at the top.

The skipper emphasised that while Abhishek’s absence was unfortunate, India’s batting depth allowed them to remain flexible. Samson’s inclusion ensured stability, even as the team continued to manage injuries within the squad.

Hospitalisation and recovery phase

Abhishek’s unavailability stemmed from a stomach infection that required hospitalisation for a couple of days. Teammate Tilak Varma had confirmed before the Namibia game that the batter had been discharged but remained under medical observation. With limited time to recover fully, Abhishek failed to meet the fitness requirements for Thursday’s match, resulting in Samson getting a place in the playing 11.

Abhishek’s potential return could be crucial for India, especially considering his impressive record against Pakistan in T20Is. In three appearances against the arch-rivals, Abhishek has scored 110 runs at an average of 36.66 with a striking rate close to 190, underlining his ability to deliver in high-pressure contests.

India continue winning momentum vs Namibia

India head into the Pakistan clash on the back of a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia. Asked to bat first, the hosts posted a formidable 209/9, powered by explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Kishan smashed a rapid 61 off just 24 deliveries, while Pandya’s 52 off 28 balls anchored the middle overs alongside Shivam Dube.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus impressed with the ball, claiming 4/20, but the target proved far beyond his side’s reach. Chakravarthy led India’s bowling effort with remarkable figures of 3/7 as Namibia were bowled out for 116 in 18.2 overs.

With two consecutive wins boosting their campaign, India will now shift focus to the high-stakes encounter against Pakistan, where Abhishek’s possible return could add further firepower to an already formidable line-up.