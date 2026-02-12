Associate Sponsors

Nepal vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Nepal may have lost their opening game, but their spirited display against England has raised expectations

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details
BS Web Team New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
Italy delivered a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Nepal to just 123 runs in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Italy struck at regular intervals to prevent Nepal from building any meaningful partnerships, leaving themselves with a manageable chase of 124 to secure their first win of the tournament.
 
Early strikes put Nepal on the back foot
 
Nepal suffered an early setback when Ali Hasan removed Kushal Bhurtel in the second over. Rohit Paudel attempted to stabilise the innings with a quick 23 off 14 balls, but Crishan Kalugamage’s breakthrough halted the momentum. Soon after, Aasif Sheikh was stumped off Ben Manenti, leaving Nepal struggling to rebuild.
 
Middle-order collapse halts progress
 
Crishan continued to make an impact by dismissing Dipendra Singh Airee, while Manenti added another wicket by removing Lokesh Bam. Aarif Sheikh’s brief resistance ended when JJ Smuts struck, and Crishan claimed his third wicket with the dismissal of Gulsan Jha, deepening Nepal’s troubles.
 
Late resistance falls short
 
Nandan Yadav’s run-out further dented Nepal’s hopes before Jaspreet Singh removed Sandeep Lamichhane in the final over. Karan KC’s unbeaten 18 provided a late flourish, but Italy wrapped up the innings at 123 in 19.3 overs, putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the chase. 
Nepal scorecard:
 
Nepal (20 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Kushal Bhurtel c J Mosca b Ali Hasan 5 10 1 0 50
Aasif Sheikh † st †Meade b BAD Manenti 20 20 2 0 100
Rohit Paudel (c) c Stewart b Kalugamage 23 14 0 2 164.28
Dipendra Singh Airee b Kalugamage 17 18 0 0 94.44
Aarif Sheikh c Campopiano b Smuts 27 24 3 0 112.5
Lokesh Bam c AJ Mosca b BAD Manenti 3 5 0 0 60
Gulsan Jha c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage 3 4 0 0 75
Karan KC not out 18 11 1 1 163.63
Nandan Yadav run out (J Mosca/†Meade) 0 2 0 0 0
Sandeep Lamichhane c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh 5 7 0 0 71.42
Lalit Rajbanshi run out (HJ Manenti) 0 2 0 0 0
Extras (w 2) 2
Total 19.3 Ov (RR: 6.30) 123/10
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Ben Manenti 4 0 9 2 2.25 18
Ali Hasan 3 0 34 1 11.33 2
JJ Smuts 4 0 22 1 5.5 7
Grant Stewart 3 0 32 0 10.66 1
Crishan Kalugamage 4 0 18 3 4.5 11
Jaspreet Singh 1.3 0 8 1 5.33 4
The coin flip of the match went in Italy's way who opted to bowl first.  

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 

Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

 

Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan 

 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12.
 
What will be the venue for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Nepal vs Italy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

