Nepal vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?
Nepal may have lost their opening game, but their spirited display against England has raised expectations
|Nepal (20 ovs maximum)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kushal Bhurtel
|c J Mosca b Ali Hasan
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50
|Aasif Sheikh †
|st †Meade b BAD Manenti
|20
|20
|2
|0
|100
|Rohit Paudel (c)
|c Stewart b Kalugamage
|23
|14
|0
|2
|164.28
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|b Kalugamage
|17
|18
|0
|0
|94.44
|Aarif Sheikh
|c Campopiano b Smuts
|27
|24
|3
|0
|112.5
|Lokesh Bam
|c AJ Mosca b BAD Manenti
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|Gulsan Jha
|c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75
|Karan KC
|not out
|18
|11
|1
|1
|163.63
|Nandan Yadav
|run out (J Mosca/†Meade)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.42
|Lalit Rajbanshi
|run out (HJ Manenti)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|(w 2) 2
|Total
|19.3 Ov (RR: 6.30) 123/10
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|Ben Manenti
|4
|0
|9
|2
|2.25
|18
|Ali Hasan
|3
|0
|34
|1
|11.33
|2
|JJ Smuts
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.5
|7
|Grant Stewart
|3
|0
|32
|0
|10.66
|1
|Crishan Kalugamage
|4
|0
|18
|3
|4.5
|11
|Jaspreet Singh
|1.3
|0
|8
|1
|5.33
|4
The coin flip of the match went in Italy's way who opted to bowl first.
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
