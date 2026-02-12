Nepal vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Italy delivered a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Nepal to just 123 runs in Match 17 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Italy struck at regular intervals to prevent Nepal from building any meaningful partnerships, leaving themselves with a manageable chase of 124 to secure their first win of the tournament. Early strikes put Nepal on the back foot Nepal suffered an early setback when Ali Hasan removed Kushal Bhurtel in the second over. Rohit Paudel attempted to stabilise the innings with a quick 23 off 14 balls, but Crishan Kalugamage’s breakthrough halted the momentum. Soon after, Aasif Sheikh was stumped off Ben Manenti, leaving Nepal struggling to rebuild.

Middle-order collapse halts progress Crishan continued to make an impact by dismissing Dipendra Singh Airee, while Manenti added another wicket by removing Lokesh Bam. Aarif Sheikh’s brief resistance ended when JJ Smuts struck, and Crishan claimed his third wicket with the dismissal of Gulsan Jha, deepening Nepal’s troubles. Late resistance falls short Nepal scorecard: Nandan Yadav’s run-out further dented Nepal’s hopes before Jaspreet Singh removed Sandeep Lamichhane in the final over. Karan KC’s unbeaten 18 provided a late flourish, but Italy wrapped up the innings at 123 in 19.3 overs, putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the chase.

Nepal (20 ovs maximum) Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Kushal Bhurtel c J Mosca b Ali Hasan 5 10 1 0 50 Aasif Sheikh † st †Meade b BAD Manenti 20 20 2 0 100 Rohit Paudel (c) c Stewart b Kalugamage 23 14 0 2 164.28 Dipendra Singh Airee b Kalugamage 17 18 0 0 94.44 Aarif Sheikh c Campopiano b Smuts 27 24 3 0 112.5 Lokesh Bam c AJ Mosca b BAD Manenti 3 5 0 0 60 Gulsan Jha c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage 3 4 0 0 75 Karan KC not out 18 11 1 1 163.63 Nandan Yadav run out (J Mosca/†Meade) 0 2 0 0 0 Sandeep Lamichhane c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh 5 7 0 0 71.42 Lalit Rajbanshi run out (HJ Manenti) 0 2 0 0 0 Extras (w 2) 2 Total 19.3 Ov (RR: 6.30) 123/10 Bowling O M R W ECON 0s Ben Manenti 4 0 9 2 2.25 18 Ali Hasan 3 0 34 1 11.33 2 JJ Smuts 4 0 22 1 5.5 7 Grant Stewart 3 0 32 0 10.66 1 Crishan Kalugamage 4 0 18 3 4.5 11 Jaspreet Singh 1.3 0 8 1 5.33 4

The coin flip of the match went in Italy's way who opted to bowl first. Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi Italy playing 11: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan Check all the live updates of Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details When will the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12. What will be the venue for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? The Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. What time will the toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST. What time will the first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? The first ball of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of Nepal vs Italy in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? The live telecast of the Nepal vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.