T20 WC 2026: Can India breach the 300-run mark against Namibia in Delhi?

The defending champions, India, are set to continue their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026: Five reasons why Pakistan could stun India in Colombo The Men in Blue, despite having one of the strongest batting units in the competition, endured a jittery day with the bat in their campaign opener against the USA. They will once again try to put their batting prowess on display and hope to finally breach the much-awaited 300-run mark in an innings.

Indian batters practise big hits

India’s batters, after their batting debacle against the USA, shifted their focus towards rediscovering their power-hitting touch ahead of the Namibia clash. Over the last two days in the nets, the top order worked extensively on freeing their shoulders and regaining their six-hitting rhythm after relatively restrained outings earlier in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya was seen launching towering shots into the stands, while Sanju Samson, who is expected to replace the sick Abhishek Sharma in the playing 11, impressed with his ability to clear the ropes square of the wicket during practice sessions. Stats and form support India’s bid India will be excited to play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a wicket that has been known for favouring batters. India, in their last six T20I games, have crossed the 200-run mark four times and the 250-run mark once. On top of that, they have a deep batting line-up that has the ability to keep the run rate up at any given stage of the innings with clean hits.

The Indian top order, consisting of the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, along with the middle order consisting of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, all have at least one half-century with over a 200 strike rate to their name, clearly showcasing India’s intent to go big in the shortest format. If two or three of the above-mentioned players get going against Namibia, the Men in Blue can get past the 300-run mark with ease. Roadblocks in mission 300 India do not have everything going in their favour ahead of the Thursday game. It is evident with all the matches played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far having been more or less in favour of bowlers. Even in the last game played at the venue between Namibia and the Netherlands, it was a 150s game, which means if the wicket follows the new pattern instead of its historically accurate behaviour, it will be tough for India to cross the 300-run mark.