West Asia conflict: Windies stranded in Kolkata; SA travel plan undecided

The West Indies team continues to remain in Kolkata several days after their elimination from the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with head coach Daren Sammy expressing his frustration on social media. Posting on X, Sammy wrote, “I just wanna go home,” highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the squad’s return journey.

WI travel plans disrupted by West Asia crisis

The Caribbean side is among other teams (Zimbabwe & South Africa) who faced this issue in India due to ongoing disruptions in international travel routes caused by the crisis in West Asia. According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had initially informed the West Indies that efforts were underway to arrange a charter flight to London before they could continue their journey back to the Caribbean. The tentative plan suggested a mid-week departure from India, though no confirmed schedule was provided. For now, the squad remains in Kolkata, where they played their final Super Eight match against India on March 1.

ICC facing major logistical challenges

ICC facing major logistical challenges

With multiple airspace corridors temporarily closed, organizing travel for teams participating in the tournament has become increasingly difficult for the ICC. The governing body is currently working on alternative travel arrangements to ensure that teams can return home safely despite limited flight options.

Zimbabwe begin journey home

While teams are still awaiting updates, Zimbabwe received positive news on Wednesday. The first group of Zimbabwean players departed from Delhi after revised travel plans were arranged. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the team would return to Harare in stages due to limited flight availability.

Originally scheduled to travel via Dubai on an Emirates flight, the route was later changed. The squad is now travelling through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before heading home.

South Africa await travel updates

South Africa, who were knocked out of the tournament after losing their semi-final to New Zealand, are also awaiting confirmation of their return plans. Meanwhile, England could face a similar situation if they lose their semi-final clash against India.