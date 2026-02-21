New Zealand vs Pakistan: Colombo hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

The Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to get underway today, with New Zealand taking on Pakistan in a Group 2 clash at R Premadasa Stadium. Both teams will be looking to secure the win at any cost, as with every team set to play only three matches, any loss could prove decisive in the race to the semifinals.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: New Zealand vs Pakistan preview, toss time, streaming However, along with their own performance, New Zealand and Pakistan will have to keep an eye on the Colombo weather during their clash, as there is a chance that their match might get affected by rain.

Colombo weather forecast for Saturday

The weather in Colombo for the New Zealand and Pakistan match is expected to be tricky. The day started with clear skies but has been covered with dark clouds since the afternoon.

According to the weather forecast from Accuweather.com, there is a 20 to 25 per cent chance of rain in Colombo from 5 pm IST till late night. While the percentage does not look big enough to be concerning, the city is known for sudden rain during this time of the year, and if it does happen during the match, fans can expect a shortened, if not a washout, game on the cards.

What happens if the New Zealand vs Pakistan match gets washed away?

If the New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets washed away on Saturday, both teams will be given one point each, putting them both in a possibly must-win situation for the next two games.