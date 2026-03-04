T20 WC: We are not unbeatable, says Brook ahead of IND vs ENG semifinal

The two-time champion England will be looking to keep their hopes of a third T20 World Cup title alive when they face India in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite being the first team to book their place in the final four, England skipper Harry Brook believes that the Three Lions are not an unbeatable side. His comments stem from the manner in which England secured their wins after struggling for the most part of almost all games in the tournament so far.

Tight wins boost England’s belief

England captain Harry Brook said the team will take confidence from the way it has managed to come through tight situations during the tournament. England have already won a number of close matches, something Brook believes could prove valuable in a World Cup setting.

“No, definitely not unbeatable, but I think it gives us a lot of confidence going into tomorrow as well. We've won those tight games, which in World Cups prove to be very important,” Brook said. ALSO READ: T20 WC: Abhishek just a few shots away from regaining rhythm, says Morkel He added that England have even managed to win matches they probably should not have, and the fact that the team has rarely felt out of a contest so far has helped build belief within the group. India favourites but T20 unpredictable Brook acknowledged that India began the tournament as favourites, given the advantage of playing at home and knowing the conditions better than visiting teams. “I do believe that India were the favourites from the start of the competition, as they should be on their home soil, with home crowds and knowing the venues better than anyone else,” he said. However, Brook stressed that the unpredictable nature of the format means outcomes can change quickly, noting that “T20 is such a fickle game and anything can happen.”

England don’t need a perfect game Reflecting on England’s performances so far, Brook said the team has not needed flawless cricket to secure victories. “No, I don't believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest. The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect,” he said, pointing out that belief within the group and the calmness shown under pressure have helped them get across the line. Brook cited the chase in which England required 40 runs from the final three overs, praising the composure shown by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed in guiding the side home.