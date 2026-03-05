How India and England have fared against each other in T20Is at Wankhede?

The defending champions India will have a tough challenge in front of them when they take the field for the second semifinal match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, against England.

ALSO READ: What happened the last time India played England in a T20 WC semi-final? Both teams have won the trophy twice and are looking for a record-breaking third title in 2026. But before these two giants of the cricketing world collide with the spot in the summit clash on the line, let’s take a look at how they have performed against each other in T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Eoin Morgan anchors England in last-ball thriller (2012)

The first T20I between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium produced a dramatic finish in December 2012, when Eoin Morgan guided England to a last-ball victory. India had set a competitive 177/8, helped by useful contributions from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

England’s chase was shaped by Michael Lumb’s half-century before Morgan held the innings together with a composed 49 not out off 26 balls. With Jos Buttler providing the finishing touch, England crossed the target on the final delivery to seal a six-wicket win and level the two-match series 1-1.

Abhishek’s Wankhede blitz powers India to massive win (2025)

India produced a commanding performance the second time they faced England in a T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in 2025, riding on Abhishek Sharma’s sensational century. The opener smashed 135 off 54 balls, peppering the boundaries with seven fours and 13 sixes to power India to a daunting 247/9 in 20 overs.

The onslaught left England chasing a steep target, and despite a brisk 55 off 23 balls by Phil Salt, the visitors collapsed dramatically. India’s bowlers struck regularly, with Mohammed Shami leading the charge with three wickets, as England were bundled out for 97 in 10.3 overs, handing India a massive 150-run victory.

Even odds ahead of the marquee semifinal match

Both teams are almost on level terms ahead of their semifinal clash on Thursday, with one win each against the other at Wankhede. In the 2026 T20 World Cup, they have also reached the semifinals with just one loss so far, which puts both sides on similar footing.

However, both India and England know the value of this match, as in the last two T20 World Cups, when they faced each other in the semifinals, the winner of that semifinal match went on to win the trophy.

In 2022, England beat India in the semifinal and won the trophy, while in 2024 India beat England in the semifinals and went on to lift the title.