T20 WC 2026 Group A points table: India, Pakistan, Netherlands rankings

The T20 World Cup 2026 began with a bang as the fans got to witness three exciting encounters that saw Pakistan and defending champions India get opening wins in their Group A encounters on the night. The Group A points table has already started taking shape with the hosts India on top with a 29-run win over USA in Mumbai.

Group A Points Table (T20 World Cup 2026) POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 India 1 1 0 0 0 1.45 2 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 0.24 2 3 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.24 0 4 USA 1 0 1 0 0 -1.45 0 5 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 - Pakistan are 2nd with their narrow win against the Dutch side with both India and Pakistan at 2 points each and apart only on net run rate.

Pakistan begin with narrow win vs Netherlands

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav leads from the front to save India the blemishes In a dramatic encounter at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo, Pakistan had to fight hard to chase down a modest target of 148 against Netherlands in the opening match of Group A. After being in a commanding position at 98/2 in 11 overs, Pakistan's middle-order collapsed, losing five wickets for just 16 runs to leave the score at 114/7 in 16.1 overs.

Faheem Ashraf's explosive cameo, coupled with an unfortunate dropped catch by Max O'Dowd, helped Pakistan secure a three-wicket victory with three balls to spare. Despite the win, Pakistan's net run-rate remains modest (+0.240) as they failed to win with a big margin.

India get past USA with 29-run win

In a tense clash at Wankhede, India began their T20 World Cup defense with a 29-run victory over the USA. Despite a top-order collapse, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 84* off 49 balls to steer India to a total of 161/9. India’s top order struggled under tight bowling from the USA, with Shadley van Schalkwyk and Harmeet Singh among the standout performers.

India's bowlers then restricted the USA to just 132/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a disciplined effort led by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.