T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team squad announced today

Hardik Pandya named vice captain of Team India. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are two wicketkeepers on India's list for the World Cup. Rinku Singh in travelling reserves

Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies on April 30 (Tuesday). Hardik Pandya has been named deputy of Rohit Sharma while Rinku Singh is not part of India main squad. 

Jasprit Bumrah would lead the India pace unit comprises of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals (RR), was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing while representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, he had not bowled a single over in IPL 2024.

Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Rinku Singh.

The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan.

The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. The much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. The India vs Pakistan will begin at 8 PM IST on June 9.

India full squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling reserves

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.


ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Indian team announcement date, timing today


When BCCI announced the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

BCCI announced India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on April 30, 2024 (Tuesday). The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.

What is India squad for world Cup T20?

Topics :ICC T20 World CupIndia cricket team

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

