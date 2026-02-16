T20 World Cup 2026: AFG vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley stadium stats

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 rolls on as Afghanistan (AFG) face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 16. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against UAE.

Afghanistan enter the contest under pressure, having suffered back-to-back defeats. Their campaign started with a loss to New Zealand, followed by a heartbreaking double Super Over defeat against South Africa, denting their confidence.

Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Arun Jaitley stadium pitch report The two games held at the Wankhede Stadium so far have been tightly contested, with batting generally proving difficult. Similar conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match. The surface is expected to favor the bowlers, who should find plenty of assistance and wicket-taking opportunities, especially when the batters are under pressure. In contrast, the UAE head into the clash on the back of a victory over Canada and currently sit third in the points table. A win in this fixture would significantly boost their chances of progressing to the Super Eight stage.