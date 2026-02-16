Associate Sponsors

T20 World Cup 2026: AFG vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley stadium stats

UAE head into the clash on the back of a victory over Canada and currently sit third in the points table. A win in this fixture would significantly boost their chances of progressing to the Super 8.

AFG vs UAE pitch report
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 rolls on as Afghanistan (AFG) face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 16. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against UAE.
 
Afghanistan enter the contest under pressure, having suffered back-to-back defeats. Their campaign started with a loss to New Zealand, followed by a heartbreaking double Super Over defeat against South Africa, denting their confidence.
 
In contrast, the UAE head into the clash on the back of a victory over Canada and currently sit third in the points table. A win in this fixture would significantly boost their chances of progressing to the Super Eight stage.  Afghanistan vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Arun Jaitley stadium pitch report  The two games held at the Wankhede Stadium so far have been tightly contested, with batting generally proving difficult. Similar conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match. The surface is expected to favor the bowlers, who should find plenty of assistance and wicket-taking opportunities, especially when the batters are under pressure. 
 
T20 World Cup 2026 AFG vs UAE: Head-to-head stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
 
This will be the first time Afghanistan and UAE take on each other in a T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. 
 
Most recent T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi was Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Canada and UAE. UAE won the encounter on the day by 5 wickets
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20I stats 
Statistic Value
Total Matches 17
Matches won batting first 6
Matches won bowling first 11
Average 1st innings Score 149
Average 2nd innings Score 134
Highest total recorded 221/9 (20 Ovs) – IND vs BAN
Lowest total recorded 116/10 (18.2 Ovs) – NAM vs IND
Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ovs) – RSA vs IND
Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ovs) – INDW vs PAKW
   
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

