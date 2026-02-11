T20 World Cup 2026: ENG vs WI pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats
Although the result was tense, England will look to bounce back and deliver a more commanding performance in this crucial Group C clash.
|Wankhede Stadium key T20I stats
|Stat
|Value
|Total Matches
|15
|Matches Won Batting First
|8
|Matches Won Bowling First
|7
|Average 1st Innings Score
|177
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|156
|Highest Total Recorded
|247/9 (20 Overs) By IND vs ENG
|Lowest Total Recorded
|80/10 (16.2 Overs) By INDW vs ENGW
|Highest Score Chased
|230/8 (19.4 Overs) By ENG vs RSA
|Lowest Score Defended
|143/6 (20 Overs) By WIW vs NZW
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 3:03 PM IST