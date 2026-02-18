South Africa vs UAE LIVE, T20 WC 2026: Waseem-Aryansh get UAE off to a fiery start vs Proteas
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In Match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against UAE at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. There has been overcast conditions in Delhi since morning. The covers were on multiple times in the morning. The natural condition is also not sufficient as flood lights are partial on at the Kotla Stadium.
Already through to the next round with three wins from three matches, the Proteas have been one of the standout teams of the group stage. Their campaign has featured a dramatic double Super Over win against Afghanistan and a dominant seven-wicket victory over New Zealand.
While the match is inconsequential in terms of qualification, South Africa will be keen to iron out a few concerns — especially the form of young batter Dewald Brevis. The big-hitting youngster has not yet produced a major innings in the tournament, managing scores of six, 23 and 21 in his three outings so far.
In contrast, South Africa’s top order has looked solid. Quinton de Kock, captain Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton have all registered at least one half-century, giving the side strong starts in the tournament.
For UAE, the fixture offers a rare chance to compete against a high-quality South African pace attack featuring Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Such match-ups are uncommon at the international level, as many Proteas players are usually involved in the SA20 league, which clashes with the UAE’s ILT20.
The conditions at the Feroz Shah Kotla are expected to be batting-friendly, and South Africa may look to bat first and make the most of a placid track as they build momentum for the knockout phase.
Stay tuned for live updates.
11:21 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs UAE LIVE SCORE: UAE 36 for 0 after 4 overs
Nortje comes in the attack for South Africa
Steady over from Anrich Nortje as Aryansh Sharma broke the sequence of dots with a sliced boundary on the fifth ball after three quiet deliveries. Aryansh and Muhammad Waseem picked up singles off the last two balls, with Nortje otherwise keeping things tight.
11:16 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs UAE LIVE SCORE: UAE 30 for 0 after 3 overs
Rabada continues the attack for South Africa
Costly over from Kagiso Rabada as Muhammad Waseem welcomed him with three consecutive fours to start, followed by a dot and a single to keep the pressure on. Aryansh Sharma then got a life off the last ball as a dropped chance allowed UAE to sneak another run and finish the over strongly.
11:13 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs UAE LIVE SCORE: UAE 17 for 0 after 2 overs
Maphaka comes in the attack for South Africa.
Kwena Maphaka struggled to find his rhythm in the over, conceding multiple wides before Muhammad Waseem capitalised with a crisp straight drive for four and a couple more runs. Aryansh Sharma played it watchfully at the other end, while a last-ball LBW review from South Africa went in vain as the UAE collected useful runs.
11:04 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs UAE LIVE SCORE: UAE 6 for 0 after 1 over
Rabada opens the attack for South Africa.
Kagiso Rabada kept Aryansh Sharma under pressure with swing and short balls, beating the outside edge a couple of times early in the over. Aryansh managed to get UAE going with a top-edged six, but Rabada finished strongly with three dot balls to close a tidy first over.
10:57 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs UAE LIVE SCORE: Match underway
Players of both South Africa are UAE are out in the middlw as match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now underway. The dark coulds are still hovering in the sky.
10:40 AM
South Africa vs UAE LIVE: UAE Playing 11
United Arab Emirates
- Aryansh Sharma
- Muhammad Waseem
- Alishan Sharafu
- Sohaib Khan
- Syed Haider
- Muhammad Arfan
- Dhruv Parashar
- Muhammad Farooq
- Haider Ali
- Junaid Siddique
10:39 AM
South Africa vs UAE LIVE: Proteas Playing 11
South Africa Playing 11
- Aiden Markram
- Quinton de Kock
- Ryan Rickelton
- Dewald Brevis
- Tristan Stubbs
- Jason Smith
- George Linde
- Corbin Bosch
- Kagiso Rabada
- Anrich Nortje
10:33 AM
South Africa vs UAE LIVE TOSS
South Africa captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
10:31 AM
T20 World Cup 2026 today's first match: South Africa vs UAE in Delhi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs UAE match in Delhi. Toss is just moments away, stay tuned.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 10:30 AM IST