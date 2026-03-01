T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day

West Indies or India will become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the conclusion of today’s match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The India vs West Indies clash is being termed a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner booking a place in the last four.
From Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, South Africa qualified for the semifinal as the top team after winning all three matches. They are yet to lose a game in the competition. Zimbabwe were the first team to be knocked out after losing all three of their Super 8 matches.
From Group 2 of the Super 8 round, England entered the semifinals as table-toppers with three wins in as many games. Meanwhile, New Zealand were the second team to qualify for the last four. Pakistan and Sri Lanka were eliminated.