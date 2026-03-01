Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day

T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day

In the second semifinal, England will face the winner of India vs West Indies match on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST.

All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals
All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 9:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
West Indies or India will become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the conclusion of today’s match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
The India vs West Indies clash is being termed a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner booking a place in the last four.
 
From Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, South Africa qualified for the semifinal as the top team after winning all three matches. They are yet to lose a game in the competition. Zimbabwe were the first team to be knocked out after losing all three of their Super 8 matches.
 
From Group 2 of the Super 8 round, England entered the semifinals as table-toppers with three wins in as many games. Meanwhile, New Zealand were the second team to qualify for the last four. Pakistan and Sri Lanka were eliminated. 
 
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal Teams qualified
 
  • South Africa (group 1 toppers)
  • West Indies/India (Group 1 second team)
  • England (Group 2 toppers)
  • New Zealand (Group 2 second team)
 
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal venues
 
  • Eden Gardens in Kolkata
  • Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
 
T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
 
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal date time and venue
Matches Teams Date and Day Time Venue
1st semifinal South Africa vs New Zealand March 4 (Wednesday) 7 PM IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2nd semifinal England vs India/West Indies March 5 (Thursday) 7 PM IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
Is there a reserve day for semifinal matches?
 
Unlike the group and Super 8 matches, there is a reserve day for both the semi-finals. 
 
When will first semifinal take place?
 
The first semifinal will take place on March 4 (Wednesday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
Which teams will lock horns in the first semifinal in Kolkata?
 
In the first semifinal, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on March 4 (Wednesday) at 7 PM IST.
 
When will the second semifinal take place?
 
The second semifinal will take place on March 5 (Thursday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
Which teams will face off in the second semifinal?
 
In the second semifinal, England will face the winner of India vs West Indies match on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs West Indies win prediction: Who will win today's must-win clash?

T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

South Africa vs Zimbabwe HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: South Africa down Zimbabwe to stay undefeated

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs West Indies preview, toss time, streaming

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsSouth Africa cricket teamEngland cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story