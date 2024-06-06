Top five takeaways for India after IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match

The Indian team steamrolled Ireland and pocketed two easy points as they won their first encounter in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The win might look like an easy affair according to the scorecard, but the pitch made sure that India got key takeaways from the game that they must exploit before the big game against Pakistan on Sunday, June 9, at the same venue.

Impeccable Bumrah

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here



One thing was sure: Jasprit Bumrah remains as impeccable a bowler as India could have in this competition. He not only bowled a maiden in the last over of the powerplay but also picked two wickets while going for just six runs in his three overs. One thing was sure: Jasprit Bumrah remains as impeccable a bowler as India could have in this competition. He not only bowled a maiden in the last over of the powerplay but also picked two wickets while going for just six runs in his three overs.

Hardik is more than just a part-timer

Hardik Pandya was given the ball seeing pacers get some purchase off the wicket in New York. He made more than just use of the chance, getting three wickets in the process and forcing the Indian think tank to consider him as the fourth bowling option in T20s.

Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here



Rohit comes back to form

Rohit Sharma, who hadn't got going in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, was finally able to find form when he hit a fifty in this game. Though he was dropped on two in the first over itself, he made the most of that chance on a very tough wicket to bat on.

Missed chance for Kohli

While Rohit was able to utilise the opportunity against a not-so-strong Irish bowling attack, Virat Kohli wasted the chance as he got out on only 1 off four balls. Maybe it was just things evening out for the big man after a stellar IPL season. Indian cricket fans would hope that he comes back to form against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Injury concern for Rohit?

Another worry for the Indian team was seeing Rohit walk off the field retired hurt, clutching his right shoulder. While batting, Rohit was hit on the back shoulder with a bouncer by Mark Adair. The medical report is yet to come, but it did not look very serious in the live match.