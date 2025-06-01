Ahmedabad weather: Is there a reserve day for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2?

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner will earn a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue. MI, aiming for their seventh final appearance, have dominated the league with five titles, while PBKS seek their maiden IPL crown after finishing runners-up in 2014. Both teams have split their encounters evenly this season, with one win each. The clash promises high drama, with PBKS led by Shreyas Iyer’s aggressive batting lineup and MI counting on experienced campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to deliver under pressure. With so much at stake, fans are eagerly watching the weather forecast to see if rain will impact the game.