IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 prediction: Who will win PBKS vs MI match on June 1?

With the IPL 2025 final just one step away, all roads lead to Ahmedabad on June 1 as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While Mumbai are coming into the match with a hard-fought win in the Eliminator, Punjab had one of their worst outing in Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

MI vs PBKS match prediction: Mumbai’s big-match muscle vs Punjab’s fresh ambition

MI enter the contest with an enviable record in high-pressure games. With five IPL trophies and 14 wins from 21 playoff matches, their experience in knockout cricket is second to none. In the past 17 seasons, Mumbai-based franchise has shown they know how to absorb pressure and deliver in the knockout matches.

In comparison, Punjab Kings have struggled to make a deep playoff impact over the years. They’ve reached the playoffs just five times and have only one win to show for it.

MI Playoff Record: 21 matches | 14 wins | Win rate – 66.7%

21 matches | 14 wins | Win rate – 66.7% PBKS Playoff Record: 5 matches | 1 win | Win rate – 20%

PBKS vs MI head-to-head: Close calls and Punjab’s recent bragging rights

In 33 matches, MI edge ahead with 17 wins, while PBKS are close behind on 16. This near-even rivalry adds spice to Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Notably, Punjab defeated MI earlier in IPL 2025, a result that gives them confidence heading into their first-ever playoff meeting with the five-time champions.

That recent win proves PBKS can rise to the challenge against MI—and sets the stage for a fierce rematch with much more on the line.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 prediction based on record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium could tip the balance. PBKS have made themselves at home in Ahmedabad, winning four out of six matches at the venue. MI, meanwhile, have found the going tough at the world's biggest cricket stadium, with just one win in six games, including a decisive loss in Qualifier 2 last year.

PBKS at Ahmedabad: 6 matches | 4 wins | Win rate – 66.6%

6 matches | 4 wins | Win rate – 66.6% MI at Ahmedabad: 6 matches | 1 win | Win rate – 16.6%

PBKS at Ahmedabad: 6 matches | 4 wins | Win rate – 66.6%

MI at Ahmedabad: 6 matches | 1 win | Win rate – 16.6%

Given this record, Punjab may have a psychological advantage going into the game, knowing the pitch and conditions are in their favour.

MI vs PBKS final prediction: Will MI’s legacy prevail or will PBKS create history?

On one side, you have Mumbai Indians—a side built for the big stage, stacked with players who’ve been here and done that. On the other, Punjab Kings, eager to prove they belong in the title conversation and backed by form and favourable conditions.

MI’s experience can’t be discounted, but PBKS’s strong showing at Ahmedabad and their recent win over Mumbai suggest this could be a far tighter contest than their playoff histories might suggest.

Verdict? Too tight to call with certainty—but one thing’s guaranteed: expect fireworks.