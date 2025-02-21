Aussies captain Cummins plots grand return in IPL 2025, eyes WTC final

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is setting his sights on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) as the perfect stage for his return from an ankle injury. The fast-bowling ace, sidelined for months, remains confident of regaining full fitness in time for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s on June 11.

Cummins, who led Australia to their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in over a decade, fought through pain during the final Test against India in Sydney. However, his resilience came at a cost, ruling him out of Australia's two-Test series in Sri Lanka and the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

A special time away from the game

The 31-year-old’s injury layoff coincided with a deeply personal milestone—the birth of his second child, daughter Edi. Reflecting on his time away from cricket, Cummins spoke about the rare opportunity to immerse himself in family life.

"It's been an amazing month or so, just focusing entirely on family and not having to worry about training or an upcoming tour. Being completely present has been really special," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

IPL: The perfect comeback stage

Cummins has now resumed running and is gearing up for his return with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), last season’s IPL runners-up. With the tournament kicking off on March 22, he aims to hit the ground running in SRH’s opening clash against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

"That’s the goal—start bowling in the next week or so, build up gradually, and be ready for IPL," Cummins said.

Pat Cummins batting & fielding Stats Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 58 15 515 66* 19.81 344 149.71 0 3 33 34 15 2024 16 4 136 35* 22.67 95 143.16 0 0 9 8 7 2022 5 1 63 56* 15.75 24 262.5 0 1 5 6 1 2021 7 2 93 66* 31 56 166.07 0 1 5 8 2 2020 14 4 146 53* 20.85 114 128.07 0 1 9 8 3 2017 12 4 77 24 15.4 53 145.28 0 0 5 4 1 2015 3 0 0 0* 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2014 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 He views the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket as an ideal lead-up to Test match intensity. "The good thing about the IPL is that the intensity is really high, which helps quite a bit in getting back to full match fitness."

Pat Cummins bowling stats Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W Career 58 1319 1923 63 4/34 30.52 8.75 20.94 1 2024 16 366 566 18 3/43 31.44 9.28 20.33 0 2022 5 119 212 7 3/22 30.29 10.69 17 0 2021 7 161 237 9 3/24 26.33 8.83 17.88 0 2020 14 312 409 12 4/34 34.08 7.86 26 1 2017 12 277 373 15 2/20 24.86 8.07 18.46 0 2015 3 60 97 1 1/54 97 9.7 60 0 2014 1 24 29 1 1/29 29 7.25 24 0 WTC final and beyond: Cummins’ calculated approach

With the WTC final looming large, followed by a three-Test series in the Caribbean, Cummins knows his workload management will be key.

"The ankle is improving... It's not like a hamstring injury that needs a strict six-week recovery. It just needs a little more rest to settle down," he explained. "I've been doing plenty of rehab in the gym and slowly building back up."

For a fast bowler, he acknowledged, the return to action requires careful progression. "Once you have time off, you need to start running again, then bowling, then gradually increasing the intensity. It’s a process."

Long-term outlook: A race against time

While Cummins admitted that his ankle issue isn’t new, he dismissed concerns of it becoming a chronic problem.

"It’s one of those injuries that just needs to be managed. A bit of a break now should set me up well for the next year or so," he said.

With the IPL serving as a stepping stone, Cummins is optimistic about peaking at the right time. "It’s just four overs per game in T20s, so it’s a good way to build up for the World Test Championship final and the Test series that follows."