IPL 2025: RCB in action on opening day; check full schedule and venues

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of their new skipper Rajat Patidar, will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 22 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Their next fixture will be a tough away match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, KKR full squad, streaming RCB will play their first home match on April 2, facing Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru before traveling to Mumbai on April 7 to take on Mumbai Indians. They will then return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 10, followed by an away clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 13 in Jaipur.

The team will then have back-to-back matches against Punjab Kings, playing at home on April 18 and away in Mullanpur on April 20. Another home fixture against Rajasthan Royals follows on April 24, before they travel to Delhi on April 27 for a rematch against Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast RCB’s final stretch includes a home game against CSK on May 3, an away match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9, and a crucial face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13. They conclude their league stage with a May 17 home clash against KKR, hoping to secure a playoff spot.

RCB full schedule for IPL 2025:

RCB Full schedule for IPL 2025 Date Match No. Teams Venue Day 22-Mar Match 1 KKR vs RCB Kolkata Sat 28-Mar Match 8 CSK vs RCB Chennai Fri 02-Apr Match 14 RCB vs Gujarat Titans Bengaluru Wed 07-Apr Match 21 Mumbai Indians vs RCB Mumbai Mon 10-Apr Match 24 RCB vs Delhi Capitals Bengaluru Thu 13-Apr Match 28 Rajasthan Royals vs RCB Jaipur Sun 18-Apr Match 34 RCB vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru Fri 20-Apr Match 37 Punjab Kings vs RCB Mullanpur Sun 24-Apr Match 42 RCB vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru Thu 27-Apr Match 44 Delhi Capitals vs RCB Delhi Sun 03-May Match 52 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru Sat 09-May Match 59 Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB Lucknow Fri 13-May Match 64 RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru Tue 17-May Match 68 RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Sat Players bought by RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped 1 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 12,50,00,000 Capped 2 Phil Salt Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 11,50,00,000 Capped 3 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 11,00,00,000 Capped 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,75,00,000 Capped 5 Liam Livingstone Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 8,75,00,000 Capped 6 Rasikh Dar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 6,00,00,000 Uncapped 7 Krunal Pandya Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 5,75,00,000 Capped 8 Suyash Sharma Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,60,00,000 Uncapped 9 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped 10 Nuwan Thushara Rs 75,00,000 Rs 1,60,00,000 Capped 11 Romario Shepherd Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Capped 12 Lungisani Ngidi Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 1,00,00,000 Capped 13 Swapnil Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped 14 Abhinandan Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 15 Swastik Chhikara Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 16 Manoj Bhandage Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 17 Jacob Bethel Rs 1,25,00,000 Rs 2,60,00,000 Capped 18 Tim David Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,00,00,000 Capped 19 Mohit Rathee Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped RCB's Core Retentions