IPL 2025: RCB in action on opening day; check full schedule and venues

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of their new skipper Rajat Patidar, will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 22 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Their next fixture will be a tough away match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28 in Chennai.
RCB will play their first home match on April 2, facing Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru before traveling to Mumbai on April 7 to take on Mumbai Indians. They will then return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 10, followed by an away clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 13 in Jaipur.
The team will then have back-to-back matches against Punjab Kings, playing at home on April 18 and away in Mullanpur on April 20. Another home fixture against Rajasthan Royals follows on April 24, before they travel to Delhi on April 27 for a rematch against Delhi Capitals.
RCB’s final stretch includes a home game against CSK on May 3, an away match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9, and a crucial face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13. They conclude their league stage with a May 17 home clash against KKR, hoping to secure a playoff spot.
RCB full schedule for IPL 2025:
|RCB Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|22-Mar
|Match 1
|KKR vs RCB
|Kolkata
|Sat
|28-Mar
|Match 8
|CSK vs RCB
|Chennai
|Fri
|02-Apr
|Match 14
|RCB vs Gujarat Titans
|Bengaluru
|Wed
|07-Apr
|Match 21
|Mumbai Indians vs RCB
|Mumbai
|Mon
|10-Apr
|Match 24
|RCB vs Delhi Capitals
|Bengaluru
|Thu
|13-Apr
|Match 28
|Rajasthan Royals vs RCB
|Jaipur
|Sun
|18-Apr
|Match 34
|RCB vs Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|Fri
|20-Apr
|Match 37
|Punjab Kings vs RCB
|Mullanpur
|Sun
|24-Apr
|Match 42
|RCB vs Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|Thu
|27-Apr
|Match 44
|Delhi Capitals vs RCB
|Delhi
|Sun
|03-May
|Match 52
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|Sat
|09-May
|Match 59
|Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB
|Lucknow
|Fri
|13-May
|Match 64
|RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|Tue
|17-May
|Match 68
|RCB vs KKR
|Bengaluru
|Sat
|Players bought by RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|1
|Josh Hazlewood
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 12,50,00,000
|Capped
|2
|Phil Salt
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 11,50,00,000
|Capped
|3
|Jitesh Sharma
|Rs 1,00,00,000
|Rs 11,00,00,000
|Capped
|4
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 10,75,00,000
|Capped
|5
|Liam Livingstone
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 8,75,00,000
|Capped
|6
|Rasikh Dar
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 6,00,00,000
|Uncapped
|7
|Krunal Pandya
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 5,75,00,000
|Capped
|8
|Suyash Sharma
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 2,60,00,000
|Uncapped
|9
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Capped
|10
|Nuwan Thushara
|Rs 75,00,000
|Rs 1,60,00,000
|Capped
|11
|Romario Shepherd
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Capped
|12
|Lungisani Ngidi
|Rs 1,00,00,000
|Rs 1,00,00,000
|Capped
|13
|Swapnil Singh
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 50,00,000
|Uncapped
|14
|Abhinandan Singh
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|15
|Swastik Chhikara
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|16
|Manoj Bhandage
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
|17
|Jacob Bethel
|Rs 1,25,00,000
|Rs 2,60,00,000
|Capped
|18
|Tim David
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 3,00,00,000
|Capped
|19
|Mohit Rathee
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped
RCB's Core Retentions
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Virat Kohli (21 cr)
|Retention 2
|Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
|Retention 3
|Yash Dayal (5 cr)