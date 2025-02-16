Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025: RCB in action on opening day; check full schedule and venues

The three-time IPL finalists RCB will face defending champions KKR and five-time champions CSK in their first two games of the season

SRH vs RCB
RCB in IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of their new skipper Rajat Patidar, will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 22 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Their next fixture will be a tough away match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28 in Chennai.
 
RCB will play their first home match on April 2, facing Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru before traveling to Mumbai on April 7 to take on Mumbai Indians. They will then return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 10, followed by an away clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 13 in Jaipur. 
 
The team will then have back-to-back matches against Punjab Kings, playing at home on April 18 and away in Mullanpur on April 20. Another home fixture against Rajasthan Royals follows on April 24, before they travel to Delhi on April 27 for a rematch against Delhi Capitals.
 
RCB’s final stretch includes a home game against CSK on May 3, an away match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 9, and a crucial face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13. They conclude their league stage with a May 17 home clash against KKR, hoping to secure a playoff spot. 

RCB full schedule for IPL 2025: 
RCB Full schedule for IPL 2025
Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
22-Mar Match 1 KKR vs RCB Kolkata Sat
28-Mar Match 8 CSK vs RCB Chennai Fri
02-Apr Match 14 RCB vs Gujarat Titans Bengaluru Wed
07-Apr Match 21 Mumbai Indians vs RCB Mumbai Mon
10-Apr Match 24 RCB vs Delhi Capitals Bengaluru Thu
13-Apr Match 28 Rajasthan Royals vs RCB Jaipur Sun
18-Apr Match 34 RCB vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru Fri
20-Apr Match 37 Punjab Kings vs RCB Mullanpur Sun
24-Apr Match 42 RCB vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru Thu
27-Apr Match 44 Delhi Capitals vs RCB Delhi Sun
03-May Match 52 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru Sat
09-May Match 59 Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB Lucknow Fri
13-May Match 64 RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru Tue
17-May Match 68 RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Sat
 
Players bought by RCB in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Josh Hazlewood Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 12,50,00,000 Capped
2 Phil Salt Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 11,50,00,000 Capped
3 Jitesh Sharma Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 11,00,00,000 Capped
4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 10,75,00,000 Capped
5 Liam Livingstone Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 8,75,00,000 Capped
6 Rasikh Dar Rs 30,00,000 Rs 6,00,00,000 Uncapped
7 Krunal Pandya Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 5,75,00,000 Capped
8 Suyash Sharma Rs 30,00,000 Rs 2,60,00,000 Uncapped
9 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
10 Nuwan Thushara Rs 75,00,000 Rs 1,60,00,000  Capped
11 Romario Shepherd Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Capped
12 Lungisani Ngidi Rs 1,00,00,000 Rs 1,00,00,000 Capped
13 Swapnil Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped
14 Abhinandan Singh Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
15 Swastik Chhikara Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
16 Manoj Bhandage Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
17 Jacob Bethel Rs 1,25,00,000 Rs 2,60,00,000 Capped
18 Tim David Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,00,00,000 Capped
19 Mohit Rathee Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
 
  RCB's Core Retentions  
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Virat Kohli (21 cr)
Retention 2 Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
Retention 3 Yash Dayal (5 cr)
 
   
First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

