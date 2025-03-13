IPL 2025: Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants received a massive boost ahead of IPL 2025 , as the Australian all-rounder and T20 international skipper Mitchell Marsh, who has been away from the cricket field since January this year due to a lower back injury, has been cleared to take part in the upcoming season of IPL . However, he will only be playing as a batter and will not roll up his sleeves for bowling as a precautionary measure to prevent the injury from getting further aggravated.

Injury and recovery

Mitchell Marsh, 33, was ruled out of Australia’s One Day International (ODI) tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy on January 31 due to lower back pain linked to a disc issue. The injury had been troubling him since the United Kingdom tour in September 2024.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar sweat it out in MI's training camp After consulting a back specialist in early February, Marsh took a period of rest to allow the issue to settle. In recent weeks, he has resumed batting and has been cleared to play in the IPL as a batter only.

IPL comeback with Lucknow Super Giants

Marsh will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 18 after being bought for Rs 3.3 crore (approx. $400,000) at last year’s IPL mega auction. He will reunite with head coach Justin Langer, his former mentor at Australia, Western Australia, and Perth Scorchers.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Siraj, Ishant lead Gujarat Titans' practice session in Ahmedabad Although Marsh has not played since his lone Big Bash League (BBL) appearance for Perth Scorchers on January 7, he is expected to play an impact role at the top of the order for LSG.

Past IPL stints and injury struggles

Marsh spent the last three IPL seasons with Delhi Capitals but faced recurring injuries. In IPL 2024, a hamstring injury after just four games forced him to return home for rehabilitation before leading Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Over his IPL career, Marsh has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors, and Deccan Chargers. With LSG, he aims to make a strong return to competitive cricket.