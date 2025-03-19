Home / Cricket / IPL / News / BCCI contemplates lifting saliva ban in IPL, ball in captains' court

BCCI contemplates lifting saliva ban in IPL, ball in captains' court

The proposal has been discussed at length internally within the BCCI and will be floated to captains of all IPL teams in a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

BCCI
BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a move that could have global impact, the BCCI is considering lifting the ban on applying saliva on the ball in the Indian Premier League beginning March 22.

The proposal has been discussed at length internally within the BCCI and will be floated to captains of all IPL teams in a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had banned the age-old practice of applying saliva to shine the ball as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, the ICC made the ban permanent.

The IPL too included the ICC ban in its playing conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic but its guidelines are outside the purview of the sport's governing body.

"Using saliva on the ball was part of the essence of the game until COVID hit. Now that we don't have that threat anymore, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban on saliva in the IPL. 

"We understand that it makes a bigger impact in red ball cricket but even if it can help bowlers a bit in the white ball game, it should be allowed in the IPL, which is a trend setting tournament. Let's see what the captains decide tomorrow," a top BCCI official told PTI.

If the ban is revoked in the IPL, the ICC too might be forced to review its stance on the subject.

Also Read

NCLT must take RP's decision into account: Edtech firm Byju's to NCLAT

Why will India have no trophy march despite the Champions Trophy triumph?

BCCI Joint Secretary Rohan Desai gets inducted into the WPL Committee

Prohibit tobacco, alcohol ads & sales at IPL venues: Centre tells BCCI

BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025

On the sidelines of the ICC Champions Trophy, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami had spoken about the need to use saliva on the ball in what has become a predominantly batters' game.

The likes of Vernon Philander and Tim Southreee had backed Shami's call.

"We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and it becomes interesting," Shami had said during the 50-over event in Dubai, where India emerged victorious.

As per the existing rules, if it is a first instance of applying saliva on the ball, the fielding team's captain is summoned and issued a first warning.

"If it is the second instance during an innings, summon the captain of the fielding side and issue a second and final warning to the captain of the fielding side that any further such offence by any member of the team during the innings shall result in that member of the team being fined by BCCI.

"If it is the third or subsequent instance inform the player who has applied saliva to the ball on that occasion that he is subject to a fine, payable to BCCI, of the lesser of 10 lakh or 25% of his match fee," states last year's IPL playing conditions.

DRS to be extended to height and off-side wides  The IPL is set to approve the use of DRS for height wides and wides outside the off-stump.

"Hawk eye and ball tracking will be used to decide on the height wides and wides outside the off-stump. The team would be allowed to review if the on-field umpire has given a wide ball for height. If that team thinks it was not high enough for a wide, they can take the DRS," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Titans ready for exciting IPL 2025 season under Shubman Gill

IPL 2025: How to buy tickets for CSK vs MI match at Chepauk Stadium?

IPL 2025 opening ceremony: How to book tickets for show before KKR vs RCB?

IPL 2025: Not having Jasprit Bumrah is a challenge - MI coach Jayawardene

With Impact Player rule, Only '50-50' all-rounders can play: Hardik Pandya

Topics :BCCIIndian Premier LeagueIPL

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story