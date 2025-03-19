Gujarat Titans ready for exciting IPL 2025 season under Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans are gearing up for an exciting IPL 2025 season, with captain Shubman Gill leading the charge. At a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, Chief Operating Officer Col. Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, and Captain Shubman Gill shared their thoughts on the team's preparations, strategies, and their vision for the upcoming season.

The Titans will kick off their campaign on March 25 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a well-balanced squad and detailed planning, the franchise is aiming to deliver both strong on-field performances and an exceptional fan experience throughout the season.

Col. Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, commented, "Every IPL season brings fresh excitement, and this year is no different. As a franchise, we are focusing on more than just cricket. We aim to provide a world-class experience for our fans in the stadium. From fun activities to seamless ticket access, we are ensuring that our supporters enjoy something extraordinary this season."

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled with the squad we've built for this season. The players have been training hard, and there's a great sense of optimism heading into our opening home match here in Ahmedabad. We are all eager to begin another exciting season."

Offline Ticket Sales Now Available

In partnership with District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner, fans can purchase tickets online through the GT App and District App. In addition, offline ticket sales are now available at various locations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

Ahmedabad Locations:

- Narendra Modi Stadium Box Office (Gate 1) – Open since March 15 (11 AM–6 PM)

- Additional Outlets: Naranpura, SG Highway, Naroda

- Equitas Bank outlets: Prahladnagar, C.G. Road, Bodakdev, Maninagar (11 AM–4 PM)

Gandhinagar Locations:

- Patnagar Café (March 15, 12 PM–7 PM)

- Equitas Bank, Dhameda (March 17, 11 AM–4 PM)

Rajkot Location:

- Hot and Crusty Café (Nana Mava) – March 17 (11 AM–6 PM)

Surat Locations:

- Coffee King (Adajan Gam) – March 17 (11 AM–6 PM)

- Equitas Bank, Kumbharia Road – March 17 (11 AM–4 PM)

Vadodara Locations:

- The Dugout Café (Fatehgunj) – March 17

- Equitas Bank outlets – Manjalpur, Padra (11 AM–4 PM)

Please note that the stadium box office will not operate on match days.

Exciting Fan Engagements Ahead

In addition to the thrilling cricket action, Gujarat Titans are focused on enhancing the fan experience through innovative in-stadia activations and engagement zones. The team is committed to making IPL 2025 a memorable season for all Titans supporters.

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.