Biggest CSK shake-up: Stephen Fleming steps down after 18 years

In a major turn of events on Monday, five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that they would be parting ways with their head coach of 18 years, Stephen Fleming, after both parties reached a mutual agreement.

The decision came after CSK’s franchise in Major League Cricket (MLC), Texas Super Kings (TSK), finished the MLC 2026 season as the bottom-ranked team, with just three wins in 10 matches.

CSK made the announcement through a post on social media platform X, which stated: “The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways.

“Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us.” Check the post here: The announcement means Fleming will be leaving the head coach’s role at all three Super Kings franchises, i.e. Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Texas Super Kings in MLC and Joburg Super Kings in SA20. Fleming's remarkable CSK legacy Fleming first joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. Over the next 18 years, he formed one of the most successful captain-coach partnerships in franchise cricket alongside MS Dhoni, helping establish CSK as the IPL's model of consistency.

ALSO READ: BCCI must examine team management's role in failures, says Saba Karim Under his guidance, CSK qualified for the playoffs a record 12 times and reached 10 IPL finals while winning five league titles. The franchise also lifted two Champions League T20 trophies, making Fleming one of the most decorated coaches in T20 franchise cricket. Poor results prompt fresh direction Although CSK won their fifth IPL title in 2023, the team's performances declined sharply thereafter. After finishing fifth in 2024, the five-time champions endured their worst-ever IPL campaign, ending at the bottom of the standings in 2025 before finishing eighth in the 2026 season.

The franchise said the decision to part ways followed extensive discussions between Fleming and the management, with both sides agreeing that it was the right time to move in a new direction. Super Kings journey beyond the IPL Fleming's association with the Super Kings brand extended beyond Chennai. He also coached Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket. CSK pays tribute to the coach CSK owner Rupa Gurunath credited Fleming with shaping the identity, vision and pursuit of excellence that defined the franchise for nearly two decades. She said his leadership, commitment and contribution had left an enduring legacy and that he would always remain an integral part of the Super Kings family despite stepping away from the coaching role. Joburg Super Kings reached the playoffs in all four editions of SA20 under Fleming but failed to progress to the final on each occasion. Texas Super Kings qualified for the playoffs in the first three seasons of Major League Cricket before finishing at the bottom of the table in 2026, which proved to be Fleming's final assignment with a Super Kings franchise.

Managing Director KS Viswanathan said Fleming's influence extended far beyond on-field success. He noted that the former New Zealand captain had helped build a culture based on consistency, humility and putting the team first, while also possessing a rare ability to bring out the best in players and support staff alike. Fleming leaves with gratitude Reflecting on the end of his tenure, Fleming said his association with Chennai Super Kings had been the greatest privilege of his coaching career. He expressed pride in everything the team had achieved over the past 18 years and thanked the franchise for the opportunity to be part of its journey.