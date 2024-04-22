Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: Rajasthan, Mumbai rankings; top batters, bowlers

IPL 2024 points table: Rajasthan, Mumbai rankings; top batters, bowlers

Rajasthan will remain at the top of the IPL 2024 even if they lose today's match against Mumbai Indians. Parag could take the orange cap from Virat Kohli. Bumrah will strengthen his hold on purple cap

IPL 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals will inch one-step closure to IPL 2024 playoffs qualification if they win today's match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Rajasthan have 12 points in seven games and one more win means, they would have 14 points. According to the previous editions of IPL, if a team manage to attain 16 points, its chances of making it to playoffs increase.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have a chance to move to the sixth position of the IPL 2024 points table if they register their fourth win today. If Mumbai win the match against Rajasthan by a big margin then, they could attain fifth spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard. 

 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 10 1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914
4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 8 0.529
5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 0.123
6 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 6 -0.133
7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 6 -0.477
8 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -1.303
9 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.251
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 2 -1.046



IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers

Riyan Parag can take the orange cap from Virat Kohli if scores more than 64 runs today. He is just 10 runs away from attaining second spot on the list of IPL 2024 highest run-getters.
 
Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 8 8 2 379 113* 63.17 252 150.39 1 2 36 16
2 Travis Head (SRH) 6 6 0 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 39 18
3 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20
4 Shubman Gill (GT) 8 8 1 298 89* 42.57 203 146.79 0 2 26 9
5 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18
6 Sunil Narine (LSG) 7 7 0 286 109 40.86 162 176.54 1 1 28 20

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. However, Yuzvendra Chahal has a chance to get the hold on purple cap if he two wickets today.
 
Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 7 7 27 164 13 21/5 12.61 6.07 12.46 0 1
2 Harshal Patel (PBKS) 8 8 29 278 12 15/3 21.38 9.58 13.38 0 0
3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0
4 Gerald Coetzee 7 7 25.3 262 11 34/4 23.81 10.27 13.90 1 0
5 Sam Curran (PBKS) 8 8 24 211 11 28/3 19.18 8.79 13.09 0 0
 

