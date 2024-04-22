IPL 2024 points table: Rajasthan, Mumbai rankings; top batters, bowlers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.914
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.123
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.133
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.477
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.303
|9
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|0
|2
|-1.046
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Riyan Parag can take the orange cap from Virat Kohli if scores more than 64 runs today. He is just 10 runs away from attaining second spot on the list of IPL 2024 highest run-getters.
|Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|8
|8
|2
|379
|113*
|63.17
|252
|150.39
|1
|2
|36
|16
|2
|Travis Head (SRH)
|6
|6
|0
|324
|102
|54
|150
|216
|1
|2
|39
|18
|3
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|4
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|8
|8
|1
|298
|89*
|42.57
|203
|146.79
|0
|2
|26
|9
|5
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|6
|Sunil Narine (LSG)
|7
|7
|0
|286
|109
|40.86
|162
|176.54
|1
|1
|28
|20
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|27
|164
|13
|21/5
|12.61
|6.07
|12.46
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel (PBKS)
|8
|8
|29
|278
|12
|15/3
|21.38
|9.58
|13.38
|0
|0
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|25.3
|262
|11
|34/4
|23.81
|10.27
|13.90
|1
|0
|5
|Sam Curran (PBKS)
|8
|8
|24
|211
|11
|28/3
|19.18
|8.79
|13.09
|0
| 0